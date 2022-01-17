Missouri men's basketball is in desperate need of a win. The Tigers (7-9, 1-3 SEC) have lost two games in a row and are just one loss away from tying their loss total from last season.
The early season woes and lack of consistency were to be expected of a team that hadn't had a lot of time together, but that should have been solved by now. There are still showings of a lack of chemistry and no true rotation. It appears that the team is still trying to learn to play together. While the Tigers have the 13th most difficult schedule in the country, according to the ESPN Basketball Power Index, they need to win some games to play in any games after the SEC Tournament.
Missouri travels to Oxford, Mississippi, to face a Mississippi (9-7, 1-3) team which is also in desperate need of results. The Rebels have one ranked win over then-No. 18 Memphis but have lost five of eight games since.
The Tigers' lone ranked win came against then-No. 15 Alabama. Neither team either of the two beat is still ranked.
The matchup between the two at 6 p.m. Tuesday marks a must-win for two very similar teams.
Missouri is winless in true road games this season, losing by an average of 32.25 points, and is coming off a loss to Texas A&M. Mississippi is 8-2 at home, which includes an upset 75-73 loss to Samford, and is coming off a nine-point loss to then-No. 4 Auburn.
Keeping Jarnel Joiner quiet is one of the keys for the Tigers. He averages 13.6 points and is a decent three-way threat for the Rebels. Daeshun Ruffin also averages 11.1 points .
Missouri will also need Kobe Brown back at his best. Brown only scored seven points against the Aggies in what was likely his worst performance of the season. He leads the Tigers in both points and rebounds, so having him at his best will be crucial to beat a Rebels team that hasn't scored more than 82 points in a game during conference play.
Trevon Brazile and Jarron Coleman will also be major factors for Missouri. Brazile has been one of the Tigers' standout performers this season with 22 blocks in just eight appearances, which is good for seventh all-time for a Missouri freshman and No. 11 among Division I freshmen. Coleman has emerged as a potential strong second option to Brown, averaging 13.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in SEC play.
Coleman leads the Tigers in assists, averaging 2.9. He has emerged as a potential answer for Missouri's point guard woes, though there are still issues with turnovers. The Tigers ceded possession 17 times in the loss to Texas A&M, a figure that was crucial to their loss. Coleman, despite being Missouri's best performer on the day, had three of those.
In order for the Tigers to get their first true road win, they need those three to perform. Or at least be less bad than their hosts. Both Missouri and Mississippi have bad losses on their resumes and are in desperate need of some sort of momentum before more difficult games in the SEC schedule make any realistic chance at postseason play impossible.