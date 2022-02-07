All is not lost for Missouri mens’s basketball this season. At least not yet.
Weeks of improvement without the results to show for it finally came to an end Saturday with a 70-66 win over Texas A&M on the road. The Tigers finally got Kobe Brown back to his best, a crucial aspect to their success.
If Missouri is to differentiate itself from the bottom of the SEC, it needs to win games like that and games like Vanderbilt at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Commodores and Tigers come into the game on similar trajectories. Both have six conference losses and both have improved over recent games. Both are coming off momentous wins, with Vanderbilt beating then-No. 25 LSU in Nashville.
Missouri’s strength of schedule ranks No. 6 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, with lopsided losses to No. 5 Kentucky, No. 8 Kansas, Arkansas and others painting the Tigers in bad light. However, since that loss to the Razorbacks, they have looked like a different team.
Missouri guard Jarron Coleman said as much after the loss to Texas A&M on Jan. 15. The Tigers lost four of their next five, but the improvements were tangible aside from the defeat to Iowa State.
Vanderbilt poses a different challenge for Missouri.
The Commodores have won two of their past three games and took Kentucky to the wire. However, two of Vanderbilt’s four SEC wins have come against Georgia, which is the lowest-ranked high-power conference team in KenPom and the NCAA NET.
Two losses to lowly South Carolina don’t help the Commodores’ case.
As for who to watch, Scottie Pippen Jr. is the obvious name and for good reason. Pippen averages 18.7 points and 31.5 minutes and is by far Vanderbilt’s most important player. If coach Cuonzo Martin can shut down Pippen like he did Auburn’s Jabari Smith, the Tigers should be good enough to get a win.
Trey Thomas has been important for the Commodores coming off the bench. He is the only player who has played in every game but has not started. He averages 18.6 minutes and 6.1 points off the bench. Jordan Wright and Quentin Millora-Brown are the only two outside of Pippen to start every game for Vanderbilt.
Martin has stated that he is proud of how his team has continued to compete after taking several losses by 20 or more points. Missouri has lost six games by that margin, recently at Arkansas on Jan. 12. Since then, the Tigers have not lost by more than 10 points in conference games, though they lost by 17 to Iowa State.
Missouri needs results against teams like Vanderbilt to improve its SEC Tournament standings. The Commodores also need results against teams like the Tigers. Missouri needs to put wins together now off the back of the improvements to get out of the conference basement.