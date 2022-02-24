Missouri men's basketball was in a much different place just over a year ago.
The Tigers were ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25 and hosted TCU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 30, 2021. Down by three and at risk of an upset, Dru Smith tried a 3 for the tie. It bounced off the back of the rim. Jeremiah Tilmon grabbed the offensive rebound. Again, off the back of the rim.
The ball popped up to Kobe Brown, who threw it out to a wide open Xavier Pinson. Again, it hit the back of the rim. But that shot hit rim and fell in. The Tigers tied it and won 102-98 in overtime, with Pinson's heroics proving to be the difference. He finished with a career-high 36 points.
That was as good as it got for Pinson and MU. The Tigers collapsed and fell from No. 10 in the AP Poll to unranked and suffered a first-round NCAA Tournament exit to Oklahoma on March 20, a game where Pinson played 18 minutes and scored two points. He played four minutes in the second half, none in the final 5:52, and announced his decision to transfer three days later.
Pinson is now at LSU, where Missouri travels Saturday. Pinson has thrived under coach Will Wade in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, though his stats may not show it.
During his final season in Columbia, Pinson averaged 13.6 points. At LSU, he averages 10.4. Where Wade has seen improvement is assists. Pinson averages 4.6 assists this season compared to 2.9 in his final season at Missouri.
"You guys want to know why I gush about Xavier Pinson? Nobody sacrificed more for our success than Xavier Pinson," Wade said during a news session Feb. 7. "He embodied everything that we wanted and he could tell everybody, 'I've sacrificed the most. ...' Look at his assist numbers. Through the roof here compared to Missouri."
MU has struggled at point guard since Pinson departed. Anton Brookshire has been in and out of the rotation and has been sitting out with a wrist injury. Jarron Coleman has been inconsistent over the course of the season. Brown has had moments where he was the one bringing the ball up the floor. The point guard spot has been one of the biggest areas of struggle for Missouri this season.
Both teams come into the game needing wins. LSU has lost two games in a row and Missouri has dropped four consecutive games. LSU is currently the No. 7 seed in the SEC while Missouri is No. 13. Both teams need wins to move up the standings, and MU is looking to avoid playing on the dreaded first day of the conference tournament in Tampa, Florida.
Missouri has never lost five consecutive games under coach Cuonzo Martin.
MU has little chance of avoiding the preliminary games in Tampa, essentially needing to win out and Texas A&M to drop at least two of its final three regular season games. Two of Missouri's past three losses have been by 19 points.
Pinson and LSU have been on a similar trajectory but not to the same depths. LSU lost to South Carolina in a road upset 77-75 and lost an upset bid against No. 6 Kentucky 71-66 Wednesday on the road.
Pinson scored a season-high 26 points and had eight assists against the Wildcats. It was the most he'd scored since that TCU game in black and gold.