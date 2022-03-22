Missouri men's basketball forward Trevon Brazile and guard Javon Pickett both entered the transfer portal Tuesday, a source confirmed. Verbal Commits first reported the news.
Brazile and Pickett were the third and fourth MU players to enter the portal. Anton Brookshire entered in early March while Sean Durugordon entered midseason. Recruit Aidan Shaw also reopened his recruitment after signing with Missouri.
Shaw told the Missourian via Twitter that he is still considering the Tigers.
Entering the portal doesn't necessarily mean players are destined to leave a certain program, so Brazile and Pickett could return to MU next season. Entering the portal allows a player to have legal contact with other teams.
The source confirmed the paperwork takes several days to process, so both players decided to enter prior to new coach Dennis Gates' introduction.
Brazile, who is a freshman, was recruited by Gates while he was at Cleveland State. Missouri, Montana State and Cleveland State were the only three Division I programs to give Brazile an offer.
After a standout season in Columbia, though, it is thought that Brazile will have several high-profile suitors willing to offer him a spot. Per the Kansas City Star, Brazile reportedly is considering entering the NBA Draft.
Pickett still has eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He came to MU after getting his release from Illinois when he was going to join the Fighting Illini as a freshman.