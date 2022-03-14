Missouri men's basketball point guard Anton Brookshire entered the transfer portal Monday, a source confirmed. Verbal Commits first reported the news.
The freshman out of Kickapoo is the second Tiger to enter the portal after Sean Durugordon entered in January.
Brookshire is the first MU player to enter the portal since it was announced that coach Cuonzo Martin would not return to Missouri next season. The freshman could still return to the Tigers next season. Entering the portal allows players to contact other schools.
Brookshire played in 18 games this season, starting three times and averaging 1.5 points per game. He missed the final 10 games of the season with a wrist injury. He played 160 minutes over the course of the season.
It did not appear that Brookshire made the trip to Tampa, Florida, with the team for the SEC Tournament.
Before signing with Missouri, Brookshire had offers from Missouri State and Milwaukee.
Brookshire won a Missouri state title with MU forward Trevon Brazile in their senior year at Kickapoo.