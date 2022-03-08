Missouri men's basketball forward Kobe Brown was named to the All-SEC second team on Tuesday. The conference's coaches vote on the award.
Brown was the only MU player recognized.
He averaged 12.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game throughout the regular season.
Kentucky's TyTy Washington Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler, Florida's Colin Castleton, Alabama's Jaden Shackleford, LSU's Darius Days, Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler and Texas A&M's Quenton Jackson joined Brown on the second team.
The first team was composed of Arkansas' JD Notae and Jaylin Williams, Auburn's Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, LSU's Tari Eason, Mississippi State's Iverson Molinar, Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi and Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr.
Missouri's Trevon Brazile was not named to the conference's All-freshman team. Smith, Washington, Alabama's Charles Bediako and JD Davison, LSU's Brandon Murray, South Carolina's Devin Carter, Chandler and his Tennessee teammate Zakai Zeigler all were included on that list.
Despite having 43 blocks — the fifth-most in the conference — Brazile was also left off the all-defensive team. Williams, Tshiebwe, Kessler, Zeigler and Alabama's Keon Ellis were the five players who made up the team. Brazile's stat line does not appear on the SEC website because he did not appear in the minimum 75% of Missouri's games. He missed the first eight with an unspecified injury.
Tshiebwe was named SEC Player of the Year with Smith being awarded Freshman of the Year and Kessler being named Defensive Player of the Year. Vanderbilt's Jordan Wright was named Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Eason was awarded Sixth-Man of the Year.
Auburn's Bruce Pearl was named SEC Coach of the Year and is among the favorites for national coach of the year.