Missouri men's basketball guard Amari Davis entered the transfer portal Monday, per his Twitter account. He averaged nine points and 2.4 rebounds in his lone season in Columbia— largely coming off the bench.
Davis transferred to Missouri from Green Bay. He is the eighth player to enter the portal since Missouri parted ways with coach Cuonzo Martin . Anton Brookshire, Trevon Brazile, Javon Pickett, Jordan Wilmore, DaJuan Gordon, Yaya Keita and Jarron Coleman are the others.
Sean Durugordon entered the portal midseason.
Following Coleman and Davis' departures, Missouri has two scholarship spots available for next season's team. LSU's Adam Miller and Western Kentucky's Jamarion Smart are among the names most linked to be a move to Columbia, though that has not been confirmed.
Smart has not entered the transfer portal, and Miller has not released a list of potential schools. MU has been linked with more than 30 players in the transfer portal, though most have committed elsewhere .
New coach Dennis Gates has added JUCO transfers Mohamed Diarra and Sean East — the No. 1 and 2 ranked JUCO transfer in the country — along with Milwaukee's DeAndre Gholston, Clemson's Nick Honor, Northern Iowa's Noah Carter and Cleveland State's Tre Gomillion and D'Moi Hodge. Four-star recruit Aidan Shaw recommitted to Gates on April 6.
The Tigers have three players from last season's roster who have not entered the portal — Kobe Brown, Kaleb Brown and Ronnie DeGray III.
Davis was the Horizon League Freshman of the Year in 2019-20 at Green Bay. He was named to the all-conference second team in 2020-21.