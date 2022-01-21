Missouri men's basketball forward Sean Durugordon has entered the transfer portal, he confirmed via Twitter. The news was originally reported by Verbal Commits.
"After discussing with my family, I've decided to enter my name into the transfer portal," he said in a statement via Twitter. "Thank you Mizzou for everything. Looking forward to what the future holds."
Durugordon played a total of 65 minutes before entering the portal. He averaged 3.2 points per game in his limited opportunities, with a season-high 11 coming at No. 6 Kansas in six minutes.
He enrolled early at MU to join the team midway through last season and redshirted in the spring after graduating high school early.
From Queens, New York, he was a three-star prospect out high school. He averaged 23 points and 11.5 rebounds his junior year. Durugordon picked Missouri over Auburn, Arizona State and Seton Hall.