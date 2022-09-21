Ochai Agbaji shoots a free throw (copy)

Ochai Agbaji shoots a free throw as Missouri men’s basketball players watch Dec. 11, 2021, at Allen Field House in Lawrence, Kan. Missouri faces Kansas at 4:15 p.m. Dec. 10 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The game will air on ESPN.

 Jean Bensana/Missourian

Missouri men’s basketball will renew its Border Showdown with Kansas at 4:15 p.m Dec. 10. The game will air on ESPN.

All of the Tigers’ SEC matchup times and TV listings were also announced in a release Wednesday.

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

