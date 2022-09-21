Missouri men’s basketball will renew its Border Showdown with Kansas at 4:15 p.m Dec. 10. The game will air on ESPN.
All of the Tigers’ SEC matchup times and TV listings were also announced in a release Wednesday.
MU’s conference opener against Kentucky will tip off at 6 p.m. Dec. 28 on SEC Network.
The Tigers return to the CBS airwaves for the first time in two seasons when they host Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Jan. 7.
Here are all of the conference game times and TV listings:
• Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Kentucky – 6 p.m. – SEC Network
• Wednesday, Jan. 4 – at Arkansas – 7:30 p.m. – SEC Network
• Saturday, Jan. 7 – Vanderbilt – 11 a.m. – CBS
• Wednesday, Jan. 11 – at Texas A&M – 7:30 p.m. – SEC Network
• Saturday, Jan. 14 – at Florida – 2:30 p.m. – SEC Network
• Wednesday, Jan. 18 – Arkansas – 8 p.m. – SEC Network
• Saturday, Jan. 21 – Alabama – 5 p.m. – SEC Network
• Tuesday, Jan. 24 – at Ole Miss – 6 p.m. – SEC Network
• Wednesday, Feb. 1 – LSU – 8 p.m. – SEC Network
• Saturday, Feb. 4 – at Mississippi State – 5 p.m. – SEC Network
• Tuesday, Feb. 7 – South Carolina – 8 p.m. – SEC Network
• Saturday, Feb. 11 – at Tennessee – 5 p.m. – SEC Network
• Tuesday, Feb. 14 – at Auburn – 6 p.m. – ESPN/2/U
• Saturday, Feb. 18 – Texas A&M – 5 p.m. – ESPN2/U
• Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Mississippi State – 6 p.m. – SEC Network
• Saturday, Feb. 25 – at Georgia – 12 p.m. – SEC Network
• Wednesday, March 1 – at LSU – 8 p.m. – SEC Network
• Saturday, March 4 – Ole Miss – 2:30 p.m. – SEC Network
The times of MU’s remaining nonconference games will be announced at a later date, the release said.
