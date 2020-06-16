The Axel Okongo era in Columbia has come and gone.

The 7-foot center from France entered the transfer portal Tuesday, according to a team spokesman.

Okongo played 30 minutes in eight games last season after transferring to Missouri from junior college last June. Okongo had five points on 2-of-2 shooting from the floor.

If Okongo transfers, he would give Missouri an open scholarship for next season and give the Tigers the option of signing a new recruit from the 2020 class or taking in a transfer.

That would also mean three of the four players added to the team in 2019 have left the program. Mario McKinney transfered to John A. Logan College in January and Tray Jackson commited to transfer to Seton Hall in April. Sophomore wing Kobe Brown is the only member of the class remaining.

Missouri will likely return center Jeremiah Tilmon and add 7-foot-3 center Jordan Wilmore as two bigs on net year’s roster.

  • Assistant Sports Editor, spring 2020. Studying Print and Digital Journalism. Reach me at awkimball@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

