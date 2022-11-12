Missouri men’s basketball has just 48 hours to rest and recover after its 92-85 win over Penn on Friday. The Tigers welcome their third opponent to Mizzou Arena, looking to increase their record to 3-0 when they face Lindenwood.
The game tips off at 5 p.m. Sunday and can be seen on SEC Network+.
Lindenwood makes the trip from St. Charles as MU takes on its second opponent from the Ohio Valley Conference and its second team making the leap from Division II to Division I this past season. The Tigers’ first opponent of the season, Southern Indiana, also made the jump .
Lindenwood (1-1) lost to No. 24 Dayton in its first game and defeated NAIA-side Hannibal-LaGrange 85-58 Thursday.
Both of Missouri’s first two opponents have finished the game shooting 50% or better from 3-point range. Lindenwood mustered just a 20% clip against Dayton, but improved that mark to 46.2% against Hannibal-Lagrange.
The Tigers will certainly benefit from a down to earth shooting performance from the Lions, as strong performances from behind the arc kept Penn and Southern Indiana around for longer than MU would have liked.
Chris Childs has been Lindenwood’s best scorer so far this season. The transfer from Bryant appeared in 16 games for the Bulldogs last season. He is averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and two assists per game for the Lions so far this campaign.
The Tigers played a quick tempo against Penn, which helped them burst out to an early lead with several transition 3s. Following the win against the Quakers, coach Dennis Gates stressed that as he maintains depth in his rotation and Missouri continues to play fast, his players have to understand their limits and rely on their teammates as they push themselves during games.
“These guys have to get used to subbing themselves out, and they hadn’t reached that yet,” Gates said. “So I think some of the lulls that we have is guys playing to fatigue because history says they played 30 minutes, 35 minutes at their previous institutions and previous situations. Now I want them to understand PER, player efficiency ratings, and push the limit to their lung capacity. Play as hard as they can, and then tag out, next man in.”
Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley did not play against Penn. Gates said that it was a coaches decision to not play the former Rock Bridge guard and did not say if he would be in action Sunday.
More KU ticket information released
MU athletics released information on how Tiger Scholarship Fund members can get tickets for Missouri’s game against Kansas, a game that is expected to be a sellout.
Members will have a different date for when they will be able to claim a ticket based on what donor tier they fall into. The tickets will be distributed on a first-ordered, first-assigned basis until all of the tickets allocated to TSF members are sold.
Here are the dates that each donor tier can begin to claim tickets and amount of tickets that can be claimed by members in each tier:
AD Cabinet, Hall of Fame, All-American: 10 a.m. Wednesday (limit of six).
Excellence, Director, True Tiger: 2 p.m. Wednesday (limit of four).
Gold: 10 a.m. Thursday (limit of four).
Columns: 2 p.m. Thursday (limit of two).
Champion (290 priority points+): 10 a.m. Friday (limit of two).
Champion (0-289 priority points): 2 p.m. Friday (limit of two).
Varsity (125 priority points+): 10 a.m. Nov. 21 (limit of two).
Varsity (0-124 priority points): 2 p.m. Nov. 21 (limit of two).
Black & Gold (75 priority points+): 10 a.m. Nov. 22 (limit of two).
Black & Gold (0-74 priority points): 2 p.m. Nov. 22 (limit of two).