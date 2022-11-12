Tre Gomillion directs traffic (copy)

Missouri guard Tre Gomillion directs traffic as he dribbles the ball Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Tigers face Lindenwood on Sunday at home for their third game in five days.

 Cora Mitchell/Missourian

Missouri men’s basketball has just 48 hours to rest and recover after its 92-85 win over Penn on Friday. The Tigers welcome their third opponent to Mizzou Arena, looking to increase their record to 3-0 when they face Lindenwood.

The game tips off at 5 p.m. Sunday and can be seen on SEC Network+.

  General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism.

