After an offseason of unknowns and questions about the large quantity of new talent for Missouri men’s basketball under first-year coach Dennis Gates, fans finally had a chance to see what the new-look Tigers had to offer on the court.
Missouri’s 89-61 exhibition victory over Washington University on Thursday at Mizzou Arena was not entirely convincing against a Bears side that showed it came to Columbia ready to play.
“Our young men came out a little bit nervous, but they got through the jitters,” coach Dennis Gates said. “I did a job of making sure I pulled guys out before they got a rhythm so that I can see as a head coach if they can fight and get back to a rhythm.”
MU started with a three-guard lineup with D’Moi Hodge, Nick Honor and DeAndre Gholston. Kobe Brown and Noah Carter started at forward. Honor scored the first points of the season with a top-of-the-key 3 as the Tigers ran out to a quick 5-0 lead.
Defensively, the Tigers ran a press for the entire game, which dropped into a 1-3-1 matchup zone with frequent switching. Despite the high-energy defensive style, the Bears scrapped for buckets and showed composure against MU’s guards for most of the game.
“I wanted to take pressure off our half court defense by shortening the length of the clock or putting stress on them not just dribbling by themselves up the court, but making sure they saw bodies,” Gates said.
Sean East II replaced Honor at point guard and scored a quick four points, including a difficult reverse layup as he was fouled. East finished with eight points.
Despite the Bears’ scrappy play, a turnover that led to a Brown dunk with seven minutes helped the Tigers establish dominance. Brown capitalized off another turnover soon after.
Despite the slow start as a team, it was apparent the Bears could not contend with Brown’s size. He dominated the interior and finished with 14 first-half points.
The Tigers roared into life with a 15-0 run that forced a Bears timeout. Back-to-back dunks by Carter and Gholston fired up the crowd and helped MU to a 45-30 lead at halftime.
The game turned into a chess match to begin the second half, with both teams notching a few hard-earned buckets. Just as Washington looked like it could go on a run and get back into the game, Hodge sent back a layup attempt that Carter finished on the other end.
Each time Wash U looked like it was on the verge of a comeback, MU made a big play to keep the Bears at bay. While Brown had a quiet start to the second half, he exploded again with four straight buckets with under five minutes left to play. He notched a double-double with a 25 points, 11 rebounds and one assist.
When Brown wasn’t scoring, Isiaih Mosley was one of many who helped keep the team in front. A known scorer, he notched 11 points and looked impressive passing the ball, adding four assists.
Four-star freshman Aidan Shaw’s MU debut was quiet for the most part, but the high-flying freshman would not be denied. He thew down a dunk with just over a minute remaining and finished with two points, two rebounds, and a block.
One of the three returning players for this MU side, Ronnie Degray III did not play. Gates said DeGray III is healthy but he decided not to play him.
The Tigers next face Southern Indiana in their first official game of the season at 7 p.m. Monday at Mizzou Arena.