Missouri men’s basketball has been active in the transfer portal recently to strengthen its roster next season. The Tigers brought in Colorado State guard John Tonje on March 27 and one of the top junior college players, John A. Logan guard Curt Lewis earlier this year.

MU coach Dennis Gates shows no sign of stopping his search for new talent to bring to Columbia. The Tigers continue to be linked to a number of players searching for new teams ahead of the 2023-24 season.

