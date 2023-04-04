Missouri men’s basketball has been active in the transfer portal recently to strengthen its roster next season. The Tigers brought in Colorado State guard John Tonje on March 27 and one of the top junior college players, John A. Logan guard Curt Lewis earlier this year.
MU coach Dennis Gates shows no sign of stopping his search for new talent to bring to Columbia. The Tigers continue to be linked to a number of players searching for new teams ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Waiting for Love
The Caleb Love saga continues.
Love strongly considered Missouri back when he was a five-star recruit playing for Christian Brothers College in St. Louis. Now, the Tigers have another chance to land the talented guard after he entered the transfer portal.
Love is one of the top players currently in the portal after he spent three productive seasons at North Carolina. He averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this past season, earning honorable mention All-ACC honors. He also reached the 2022 National Championship game with the Tar Heels.
Missouri is one of two schools leading the race for Love, along with Indiana, according to CBB Content.
Another chance at Sharp
The Tigers are also in search of a center for next season and are heavily linked to Western Kentucky’s Jamarion Sharp. He entered the transfer portal this past Tuesday and has heard from the Tigers, according to 24/7 High School Hoops.
Sharp was reportedly close to joining MU before the 2022-23 season but opted to return to the Hilltoppers. He led the country in blocks, averaging 4.1 per game to go along with 7.4 points and 7.7 rebounds. His 7-foot-5 inch frame would certainly bolster Missouri’s presence in the paint next season.
Sharp would also add much-needed depth to Missouri’s front court after Mohamed Diarra entered the transfer portal and Kobe Brown’s status for next season still uncertain.
Tigers on radar of Bates, Handlogten
MU is also monitoring Indiana transfer Tamar Bates. The sophomore guard spent two seasons with the Hoosiers, averaging 6.1 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. According to a Tweet from CBB Content, Bates is considering both Missouri and Kansas State.
In addition to Sharp, the Tigers are also on the radar of another center from a mid-major program, Marshall transfer Micah Handlogten.
The 7-foot-1 center averaged 7.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game with the Thundering Herd in 2022-23. He earned Freshman of the Year honors in the Sun Belt.
MU is one of eight schools on Handlogten’s list, according to 247Sports. The list also has a number of other SEC schools, including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Georgia.
Lampkin opts for Colorado
One forward MU was previously linked to, Eddie Lampkin Jr., opted to take his talents to Colorado.
Lampkin entered the portal after three seasons with TCU, where he averaged 6.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Lampkin reportedly met with Gates over Zoom, according to Stock Risers, but did not list Missouri among his final seven schools. He commited to Colorado on Sunday.