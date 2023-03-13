After reaching the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the first time in school history, Missouri men’s basketball jumped to No. 23 in the final AP Top 25 of the season.
MU moved up two spots from the prior week’s poll after a win over Tennessee in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. Missouri lost to eventual-champion Alabama in the semifinals.
The Tigers (24-9) qualified the field of 68 in the NCAA Tournament, earning a No. 7 seed in the South Region.
MU now turns its attention to No. 10 seed Utah State. The Aggies (26-8) finished third in their conference this season and lost the Mountain West Tournament championship game to San Diego State 62-57.
As the Tigers prepare for their trip out West, they can take a few key trends with them as they aim to get their first win in the Big Dance since 2010.
High-flying Hodge
After missing out on first- and second-team All-SEC selections, in addition to the conference’s all-defensive team, D’Moi Hodge made sure his play was recognized during the conference tournament.
The SEC’s leader in steals per game and MU’s second-leading scorer impressed in both of Missouri’s tournament games, earning him a spot on the all-tournament team.
Hodge scored 26 points to go with four rebounds and three assists in MU’s win over Tennessee. He then helped the Tigers stay within striking distance of Alabama, scoring 21 points and grabbing nine boards. His recent form, as well as his ability to force turnovers and kick-start MU’s transition offense, makes him a difficult matchup for Utah State.
Improvement against No. 1
SEC Player of the Year Brandon Miller eventually proved to be too much for MU on Saturday. The Crimson Tide’s efforts this season earned them the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Despite the loss, MU showed much improvement from its first game against the Tide.
The Tigers committed just five turnovers against a tall and athletic Alabama team Saturday. Noah Carter made a few decent plays in the paint against Alabama’s forwards, while Hodge and DeAndre Gholston were able to score when the Tide slowed down Kobe Brown’s production.
The Tigers also overcame moments of adversity to outlast Tennessee in the quarterfinals and have improved against quality opposition in the postseason. With no guaranteed next game, MU needs to maintain its consistency against another difficult opponent.
MU’s postseason rotation
Missouri played the same eight-player rotation in both SEC Tournament games. Aidan Shaw saw limited action, while Carter and Sean East II were the main two substitutes.
Gates has praised the Tigers’ depth all season, and Carter and East’s contributions could help make a difference Thursday. East played 30 minutes off the bench against Tennessee, and Carter scored 10 points in 31 minutes against Alabama.
Tre Gomillion could also add to Gates’ rotation against the Aggies. Gomillion missed both of MU’s SEC Tournament games with an injury, but was productive in extended minutes off the bench against Mississippi State and Georgia at the end of the regular season.
If Gomillion is healthy, he could take Shaw’s minutes and provide MU with more experience and switchability defensively. Despite the graduate guard missing games recently, Gates could still turn to a player who logged 25 minutes for Cleveland State in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.