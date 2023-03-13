D'Moi Hodge dunks the ball during the SEC quarterfinal (copy)

Missouri’s D’Moi Hodge dunks the ball ahead of Tennessee’s Tyreke Key during the Tigers’ 79-71 victory over Tennessee on Friday in an SEC Tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Hodge scored 26 points.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

After reaching the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the first time in school history, Missouri men’s basketball jumped to No. 23 in the final AP Top 25 of the season.

MU moved up two spots from the prior week’s poll after a win over Tennessee in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. Missouri lost to eventual-champion Alabama in the semifinals.

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

