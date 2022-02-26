The official regulation length of a college basketball court is 94 feet. LSU was able to smother Missouri defensively for every single one of those 94 feet in a 75-55 blowout Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The consistent full-court pressure forced MU men’s basketball (10-19, 4-12 Southeastern Conference) to turn the ball over 19 times, allowing 25 points from those turnovers.
“You got to get out of pressure with the ball,” MU coach Cuonzo Martin said.
And for a team that has struggled dealing with ball pressure all season long, the absence of a traditional point guard was only exemplified Saturday. Especially considering when MU’s point guard a season ago was sporting an LSU uniform.
After spending his first three seasons in Columbia, Xavier Pinson landed on SEC foe LSU after entering the transfer portal. In his first season in Baton Rouge, he finds himself with almost identical averages from last season. While his scoring has dropped from 13.6 points to 10.4, his assists have risen from 2.9 to 4.6 a game.
Pinson currently ranks fifth in the SEC for assists.
And facing off against his former coach and program, Pinson reached 10 points and three assists while turning the ball over five times. The five turnovers marks the third most he’s had all season.
While many might assume that Martin put an emphasis on stopping Pinson since he knows his game as well as anybody else, Martin claimed to approach his former point guard, “the same as any point guard.”
But it wasn’t Pinson’s scoring ability or passing skills that MU fans wished they still had, it was his ability to handle the ball and escape defensive traps.
Jarron Coleman, who usually played as a wing player before transferring to Missouri this season, was the main one tasked with breaking the press. Unfortunately for Missouri, the pressure seemed to be too much for Coleman as he turned it over seven times himself.
And when it became evident that Coleman couldn’t beat the full-court pressure by himself, Martin had to send reinforcements to the half-court area to help. The only problem with that was it started to take too long to get into offensive sets.
Shot clock violations, forced shots and more turnovers made the Tigers’ offense stall while LSU (20-9, 8-8) got easy baskets. And as the lead went from single-digits to 25 points, it was clear that MU’s offense was never comfortable.
“You could do a thousand ball-handling drills,” Martin said. “It’s being comfortable with handling pressure, it’s that simple. But it’s easier said than done.”
Missouri’s 0.8 assist to turnover ratio ranks second to last in the conference. And if the Tigers are planning on winning any more games this season, they are going to need to find some kind of a solution at the point guard position.