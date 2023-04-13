Missouri men’s basketball officially announced the signing of a pair of transfer guards Wednesday.
John A. Logan guard Curt Lewis and Colorado State transfer John Tonje will join the Tigers for the 2023-24 campaign. MU looks to fill the holes left by four players out of eligibility and two entrants (Mohamed Diarra and Ronnie DeGray III) into the transfer portal.
Tonje averaged 14.6 points per game with the Rams last season.
“I think when you look at the fabric at which we’ve been building our program with, I think he demonstrates that same development throughout his career,” Gates said. “That humility, that humbleness to be able to jump right in from where he was at, to being a great teammate. I think that synergy is very important in yielding results.”
Entering his fifth season of college basketball, Tonje’s veteran experience is viewed as a plus for the Tigers ahead of next season.
“He’s a graduate,” Gates said. “When I look at Tre Gomillion, D’Moi Hodge and (DeAndre) Gholston, those kids, those young people, they came as graduates, and (Tonje) will be able to unselfishly fit that bill when it comes down to his intangibles, his leadership, but also his style of play on both ends of the court.”
Lewis joins the Tigers after finding success at the junior college level. The John A. Logan guard won NJCAA Player of the Year and helped the Volunteers capture their first NJCAA national championship in program history. Lewis also spent two seasons with Eastern Kentucky before his one season at John A. Logan.
“He’s a guy that brings us some tremendous experience, which is something that’s important for me, but also the notoriety and the importance of (his) style of play,” Gates said. “He shot the ball very well from behind the arc. He was able to do some things defensively.”
Last season, Lewis converted on 48.3% of his 3-pointers, while Tonje made 38.9% of his attempts from 3. Both players combined for 175 assists and 106 steals last campaign, aligning with Gates’ philosophies.
“I’m not changing my style of play,” Gates said. “We’re going to get better and tweak it to the individual, but I’m still trying to lead the country in 3-point shooting. I’m still trying to lead the country in positive assist-to-turnover ratio. ... I still want to put pressure offensively and defensively, and you got to still find the right guys.”
Transfer portal updates
In an incredibly active offseason across college basketball, Missouri continues to be linked to several names looking for a new home next season.
During a media event Thursday, Gates reinforced MU’s need for a center but said he would focus on a player who will fit his playstyle.
“Just because it’s size, it has to be the right size,” Gates said. “We’ve turned down size this year because it wasn’t the correct size that we needed that fit our system defensively and offensively.”
Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland has emerged as a target for the Tigers. He’s heard from Missouri as well as 17 other schools, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.
A former five-star recruit, Cleveland averaged 12.7 points and six rebounds per game in two seasons with the Seminoles as a 6-foot-7 guard. Cleveland was also recruited to Florida State by current MU assistant C.Y. Young.
Brown listed in NBA mock draft
Missouri fans are still waiting to find out if Kobe Brown will forgo his final season of eligibility in Columbia and opt to take his talents to the NBA.
Gates shed some light on Brown’s timeline to make that decision. He said no one will know what Brown’s choice will be until after the NBA draft combine on May 16-18 in Chicago.
Brown appeared in a recent NBA mock draft by ESPN, which had the San Antonio Spurs selecting him in the second round, No. 43 overall.
He has until April 23 to put his name in the draft, while maintaining his eligibility. If he does declare, Brown has until 10:59 p.m. CDT May 31 to withdraw his name from the draft.
In addition to Brown, MU has eight other players eligible to return for the 2023-24 campaign. So far, only Noah Carter has publicly stated that he is coming back to Columbia next season.
“I don’t put added pressure on our guys in these conversations,” Gates said. “I assume in recruiting that no one’s coming back, and I assume in my relationship(s) that everyone’s coming back.”
The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal is May 11.
Other MU players receive buzz from the pros
Hodge notched a stellar final season at the collegiate level. He was the Tigers’ second-leading scorer and led the SEC with 86 steals last season.
With no eligibility left, Hodge declared for the NBA draft on Wednesday. Hodge scored 26 points in the Portsmouth Invitational on Thursday.
In addition to Hodge, Gates said other MU players who are unable to return next season have received interest at the next level.
“Other guys are out interviewing with some G League and NBA teams,” Gates said. “Dre Gholston is interviewing with some teams. Tre Gomillion is interviewing with some teams. So we have some great things happening behind the scenes.”