Missouri men’s basketball officially announced the signing of a pair of transfer guards Wednesday.

John A. Logan guard Curt Lewis and Colorado State transfer John Tonje will join the Tigers for the 2023-24 campaign. MU looks to fill the holes left by four players out of eligibility and two entrants (Mohamed Diarra and Ronnie DeGray III) into the transfer portal.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you