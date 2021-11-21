Missouri men's basketball was able to overcome a 13-point deficit late in the second half to beat SMU 80-75 in overtime in a semifinal of the Jacksonville Classic on Sunday night in Jacksonville, Florida. Kobe Brown led MU with 24 points.
With a game that featured a lot of highs and lows for Missouri, the strong comeback showed the potential the Tigers have this season.
In the prior two games before playing Missouri, SMU got out to double-digit leads before its opponent even scored. MU coach Cuonzo Martin had other plans, and the Tigers ruined the Mustangs' chance of making it three in a row.
SMU didn't record its first field goal until the 13:20 mark in the first half, starting the game shooting 0 for 9.
As a matter of fact, the combination of good Missouri defense and bad shot selection kept the Mustangs, a team that averages 80.5 points, to 2-of-18 shooting to start the game. But while the defensive side looked good for the Tigers, another lackluster performance on offense kept the Mustangs within striking distance.
The largest first-half lead Missouri enjoyed was 18-11 with just under six minutes remaining. SMU finally found its footing offensively late in the half, which allowed them to head into halftime on an 18-0 run. MU failed to score in the final seven minutes of the half.
For the third straight game, Martin and his team trailed at the half. The Tigers needed a strong showing in the second half. And that's what they got, for the most part.
Coming out of the half, Missouri returned to play staunch defense against the Mustangs. However, in what is starting to become a dangerous habit for the Tigers this season, the offense hindered any chance of a comeback early in the second half.
Until 11 minutes left in the game, MU only had two players with more than one made field goal in Brown and Jarron Coleman.
However, it was transfer Ronnie DeGray III who finally jump-started the MU offense. DeGray made three straight baskets, including two 3-pointers, to cut SMU's lead to 54-50 with 4:51 left in regulation. DeGray finished with 18 points on 5-of-6 shooting and a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity line.
After DeGray had his baskets, fellow transfer DaJuan Gordon decided it was his turn to get in on the fun. Late in the second half, Gordon went 5-of-6 to bring the Tigers back, which included an and-1 layup to tie the game with 29 seconds left in regulation. In just his third game for MU, Gordon had 14 points.
SMU went scoreless for the last 2:14 of the second half.
The momentum, which was firmly in Missouri's hands by then, carried over into the extra period. A Brown 3-pointer and a series of defensive stops helped the Tigers to a healthy six-point lead. Nonetheless, SMU's star player, Kendric Davis, hit two 3s of his own to draw the Mustangs back within three with five seconds left, but it was too little too late. Davis led all scorers with 29 points.
Amari Davis finished with 14 points for Missouri.