After three seasons, Missouri men’s basketball returns to the big dance.
The Tigers return to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 9 seed and will No. 8 seed Oklahoma, a former Big 12 foe, Saturday in the West region. The time and location of the game are still to be determined. All games will take place in Indiana, with the majority of the tournament’s 67 games taking place in Indianapolis.
This is Missouri’s (16-9, 8-8 Southeastern Conference) second NCAA Tournament appearance under coach Cuonzo Martin. In the 2017-18 season, The Tigers lost to Florida State in the first round.
Missouri started out the season 13-3 but struggled to close out the regular season. The Tigers lost five of their last seven regular-season games.
Similarly, the Sooners (15-10, 9-8 Big 12) struggled in their final regular-season games, losing their last four. This is Oklahoma’s first tournament appearance since the 2018-19 season when it lost to No. 1 seed and eventual national champion Virginia.
The two schools have three similar opponents (Oral Roberts, TCU and Alabama) with each defeating the trio.