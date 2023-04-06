Curt Lewis

Curt Lewis

 Courtesy of John A. Logan Athletics

Curt Lewis, who will join Missouri for the 2023-24 season, was named the 2022-23 NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball Player of the Year on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for John A. Logan College. He also notched 81 steals and 37 blocks in 35 games while knocking down 48.3% of his 3-pointers. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you