Curt Lewis, who will join Missouri for the 2023-24 season, was named the 2022-23 NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball Player of the Year on Thursday.
The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for John A. Logan College. He also notched 81 steals and 37 blocks in 35 games while knocking down 48.3% of his 3-pointers.
John A. Logan coach Tyler Smithpeters, the brother of current MU assistant coach Kyle Smithpeters, spoke highly of Lewis in an NJCAA press release.
"Curt is very deserving of this honor, he bet on himself going the Junior College route. The hard work and dedication he has for the game does not go unnoticed. He never faulted when things got hard, he persevered and kept working toward our team goals. He is a winner on and off the court. We at Logan are thrilled for Curt and his family and are very excited for his future."
Lewis helped lead the Volunteers to an NJCAA championship this past season. He scored a season-high 27 points in the semifinals against Tallahassee Community College before recording 18 points and seven rebounds in the title game against Northwest Florida State. He was named to the national championship All-Tournament team while collecting first-team All-American honors.
Prior to playing for John A. Logan, Lewis played two seasons with Eastern Kentucky. According to jucorecruiting.com, Lewis is the No. 3-ranked junior college player in the nation.
Lewis is one of six new arrivals for MU next season, joining John Tonje, recruits Trent Pierce, Jordan Butler, Anthony Robinson II and preferred walk-on JV Brown.