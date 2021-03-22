Two Missouri men’s basketball signees took home a state championship Saturday in their final high school game.
Anton Brookshire and Trevon Brazile helped lead Kickapoo to the Class 6 State Championship, defeating Liberty 71-62.
Kickapoo controlled the game, leading by as many as 17 points. The future Tigers put on an inside-out clinic, with Brookshire firing from 3 and Brazile finishing at the rim. Brookshire scored 21 points, while Brazile had 10.
Brookshire, a 6-foot, three-star prospect per 247Sports, is the third-ranked player in Missouri. He is the 16th-ranked combo guard nationally.
Brazile, listed at 6-8, is a three-star prospect on 247Sports and is the sixth-ranked player in Missouri.