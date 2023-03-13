On Sunday afternoon, Dennis Gates officially joined Quin Snyder, Frank Haith and Cuonzo Martin on Sunday afternoon as the fourth coach in MU history to take the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament in their first season.
Unlike the former Missouri coaches, Gates inherited a roster depleted by the transfer portal, leading the first-year coach to add 12 new players.
Despite gelling a host of newcomers in Columbia, Gates' roster heads into its first-round game against Utah State with plenty of postseason experience.
With veteran leadership up and down its roster, MU has seven players who have appeared in postseason play before.
“All the experience helps whenever you have guys in your program (who've) experienced tournaments and tournament style but also (experienced) situations where you have to travel and prepare," Gates said Sunday.
As a player with California from 1998-2002, Gates and the Bears appeared in postseason play for four consecutive years.
In his freshman and sophomore seasons, Cal appeared in the NIT under the leadership of Ben Braun, winning it all in 1999. The Bears appeared in the NCAA Tournament in Gates’ final two seasons, which included a first-round victory over Pittsburgh in 2002.
After transitioning to the coaching ranks, Gates went to the NIT as a graduate assistant with Marquette and an assistant with Nevada.
During Gates' time as a Florida State assistant coach from 2011 to 2019 under Leonard Hamilton, FSU made it to the Big Dance four times and the NIT three times. In his second season at Cleveland State, Gates took the Vikings to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 15 seed, where they lost to Houston 87-56 — though they were down just eight points at halftime.
Against the Cougars in March 2021, four current Tigers took the floor at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. D’Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion combined for 17 points, while Ben Sternberg and Mabor Majak each scored two during the loss.
The four former Vikings weren’t the only new Tigers to participate in the NCAA Tournament that year. On the same day in Indianapolis, current MU starting point guard Nick Honor scored two points for Clemson in a 60-56 loss to Rutgers.
“It’s very important to have him here in this program because of his NCAA (Tournament experience), but also his experiences not just in the ACC but while he was at Fordham and while he’s been growing up playing basketball," Gates said. "Those things matter.”
If Honor has a message for the roster, it's to be themselves and take everything one day at a time.
“I will just tell my guys it's basketball,” Honor said. “When I played, we came up short, so definitely the first goal is to get past the first round. We just got to take it second by second, minute by minute and just focus on what we need to focus on.”
In the NIT last season, Noah Carter scored a combined 43 points for Northern Iowa in games against Saint Louis and BYU. In five of his past six games, Carter has scored double-digit points.
In Cleveland State's only NIT game in 2022, Hodge and Gomillion combined for 30 points against Xavier in a 72-68 loss.
Kobe Brown is the only current Tiger who was on the court in the most-recent time Missouri appeared in the NCAA Tournament. In MU’s first-round game against Oklahoma in 2021, Brown started and scored eight points and recorded five rebounds against the Sooners.
Experience remains key for Missouri, as it does for any team heading into this week.
“I was fortunate enough to coach in an Elite Eight game,” Gates said. “I’ll use my experiences. Our staff will use their experiences. But as players, they’ve won championships before in their life in different areas, and we have to all use those experiences moving forward. They prepare for what I’ve told them to prepare for, and that’s been April 1st and April 3rd (NCAA Tournament semifinals and final) from day one.”