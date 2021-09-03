Missouri men's basketball fans will wait about two weeks before learning where one of the Tigers highest-profile recruits of the 2022 class will commit.
Aidan Shaw announced via Twitter that he will be revealing his commitment Sept. 17. The four-star small forward from Overland Park, Kansas, has offers from Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Arkansas and Oklahoma State according to 247Sports.
He also has offers from numerous other schools, but 247Sports has their interest as "Cool," indicating he is unlikely to commit to them.
Missouri, as well as the other five schools listed, are labeled as "Warm" and were on his previously announced Top 6.
He visited Missouri on June 20.
Shaw is ranked as the No. 53 recruit in the country for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports. Mark Mitchell, another Missouri target for the 2022 class, is No. 7 on 247's list and has the Tigers in his Top 4 alongside Duke, UCLA and Kansas.