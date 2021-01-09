Missouri and Oral Roberts players look towards the hoop as the ball drops in (copy)

Missouri and Oral Roberts players look towards the hoop as the ball drops Nov. 25 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Tigers are pausing team activities as they deal with COVID-19 issues within the program, and their games against LSU and Vanderbilt have been postponed.

 Owen Ziliak/Missourian

No. 13 Missouri men’s basketball’s Tuesday matchup with Vanderbilt has been postponed as the Tigers have paused all team activities until Wednesday.

This comes after Missouri (7-2, 1-2, SEC) reported a positive COVID-19 case within the program and subsequent contact tracing. No makeup date for the game has been decided at this time.

This is the Tigers’ second game canceled in as many days, as Missouri was slated to host LSU on Saturday.

At this time, the Tigers are set to return to action against Texas A&M at noon on Jan. 16 in College Station, Texas.

