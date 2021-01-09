No. 13 Missouri men’s basketball’s Tuesday matchup with Vanderbilt has been postponed as the Tigers have paused all team activities until Wednesday.
This comes after Missouri (7-2, 1-2, SEC) reported a positive COVID-19 case within the program and subsequent contact tracing. No makeup date for the game has been decided at this time.
This is the Tigers’ second game canceled in as many days, as Missouri was slated to host LSU on Saturday.
At this time, the Tigers are set to return to action against Texas A&M at noon on Jan. 16 in College Station, Texas.