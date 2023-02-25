As former MU guard Jon Sundvold described on the SEC broadcast, the game between Missouri and Georgia on Saturday turned into a shooting contest. Both teams combined for 24 3-pointers, but over the final 20 minutes it was all Tigers.
Missouri came away from Athens, Georgia, with a 85-63 victory, outscoring the Bulldogs 45-22 in the second half.
Missouri improves to 21-8 on the season and 9-7 in the Southeastern Conference. It’s the most wins for the program since it went 23-12 during the 2013-14 season.
During the middle eight minutes of the game, the last four minutes of the first half and the first four of the second, MU shot a remarkable 75% from behind the arc on 6-of-8 shooting.
Georgia held a 41-34 lead following a 7-0 run with less than two minutes to play in the first half, but D’Moi Hodge effectively ended any Bulldogs momentum with his third 3-pointer to that point with 1:16 to play. Hodge finished the contest with a game-leading 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, all from behind the arc.
Entering Stegeman Coliseum, the Tigers were 15-2 when Hodge makes three or more 3-pointers. That number improved to 16-2 following Saturdays win.
Two possessions later, following a Kario Oquendo turnover, Noah Carter beat the buzzer with his first 3-pointer of the game, sending him and coach Dennis Gates into the locker room down just a point.
“D’Moi Hodge was able to get out to a great start,” Gates said. “And Noah Carter’s 3 at the end gave us momentum going into the half.”
The Bulldogs took an early three-point advantage out of the break with a Braelen Bridges jumper, but Hodge and his hot hand fired straight back, knocking down his fourth 3-pointer to tie the game. Georgia wouldn’t reclaim the lead again for the rest of the way. Less than three minutes after 3-pointer No. 4, Hodge knocked down his fifth from behind the arc to give MU a seven-point advantage.
The Tigers’ second best 3-point shooter of the game, Nick Honor, finished right behind Hodge in scoring with 17 points with five made 3s to go along with four assists.
“I think in the second half, I think the adjustments came down to just personalities. I wanted personalities to come out,” Gates said. “I’ve been saying it all along: (Honor) needs to be more selfish. Sometimes the word selfish has a negative connotation, but in our program, if you’re too unselfish, that turns the word into ‘selfish.’ And Nick Honor needs to be able to play off the dribble how he has, and we basically flipped the court upside down and wanted to go to more ball screens than anything and we were able to score off the dribble.”
Honor, who scored 10 points and the game-winner against Mississippi State has combined for 27 points over the past two games after scoring a combined 10 points the three prior contests.
“He (Honor) sees the game a certain way, and he wants his teammates to be happy,” Gates said. “And that forces him to not be as aggressive as he could because we have guys on the floor that can score at every position. So, he does a great job at managing the personalities but also when he sees the game a certain way we just need him to do what he demonstrated tonight.”
Honor gave MU its first double-digit lead with a 5-0 run all by himself. The Bulldogs pulled within single digits one last time with 13 minutes to go, but even with MU star forward Kobe Brown not taking a shot in the second half, the Tigers were able to comfortably pull away.
“Kobe Brown suggested that we play other guys and not himself. How unselfish is that?” Gates said. “Sometimes you set up an environment where you’re telling players what to do, but our environment is one that is conducive and allows communication back and forth, and his suggestion was taken wisely.”
This opened up more opportunities for Aidan Shaw, Tre Gomillion and Carter, who all helped put MU up double-digits for good. Gomillion and Carter each recorded a pair of steals, tying Hodge for the team high. Those were part of 19 Bulldogs turnovers that resulted in 32 Tigers points.
Carter also knocked down two 3-pointers during a 12-point performance. Missouri finished with 14 made 3s throughout the game, just two shy of its season-high.
While the Tigers played nearly flawless in the first half, it was turnovers and struggles from behind the arc that caused MU to fall behind early.
Through the first 10 minutes, the Tigers started 0-of-6 from behind the arc while turning the ball over four times.
Georgia made 10 3-pointers of their own, and in the early going made a trio from behind the arc thanks to Jailyn Ingram and a pair by Oquendo, who finished with a team-high 14 points.
The Tigers kept pace with the Bulldogs by producing in the paint. Mohamed Diarra appeared in the starting lineup and made an impact with two dunks and a free throw while Brown, Carter and DeAndre Gholston added points from inside the arc.
Honor finally broke MU’s 3-point shooting woes by knocking one down at the 10:31 mark, bringing the Tigers within three at 21-18.
“I just take what they give me out there,” Honor said. “I make sure my guys get shots and then when I feel like I need to score I score.”
Missouri next faces LSU at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.