Missouri's Parker Braun and Mark Smith have entered the transfer portal, a men's basketball team spokesperson confirmed Saturday.
Braun and Smith entering the portal makes them the second and third Missouri players to do so this week, joining junior guard Xavier Pinson.
In 9.3 minutes per game this season, Braun, a redshirt sophomore, averaged 2.8 points and 1.5 rebounds. Smith, a senior, averaged 9.7 points per game on 37.2% shooting.
Smith wasn't expected to return to Missouri, but he hasn't said whether or not he will use his additional year of eligibility. Smith started 24 of Missouri's 26 games this season and was one of the Tigers' main sharpshooters.
With Braun's departure, Jordan Wilmore, listed at 7-foot-3, is the lone returning big man for the Tigers . Wilmore, a freshman, played in just five games this season.
Senior big men Jeremiah Tilmon and Mitchell Smith are not expected to use their additional year of eligibility the NCAA granted to all players for next year.
While Missouri's incoming freshman class has one big man, DeSmet center Yaya Keita, coach Cuonzo Martin will likely look into the transfer market. Braun and Smith leaving Missouri frees up two scholarship spots for the Tigers.