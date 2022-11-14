Just more than two minutes into the first half of Missouri men’s basketball’s win over Lindenwood on Sunday, Tre Gomillion subbed into the game for starting guard DeAndre Gholston, who returned two minutes later for fellow starter Noah Carter.
It was one of many rotations the Tigers made, which proved crucial in their second game in less than 48 hours.
Missouri has so far shown that it wants to play fast and play aggressive defense to convert turnovers into quick shots and points at the other end. Gates said his team’s depth is instrumental for his players to push themselves and maintain that tempo.
“Being able to play to exhaustion is a very important thing. When you have guys — five at a time — on the court at all times playing as hard they have, and have been, I think that’s a special thing,” Gates said. “So you’ve got to have the energy, the enthusiasm and the effort related to playing at a high level.”
Aidan Shaw came into the game with 15:31 left in the first half. After MU’s win against Penn on Friday, Gates gave Shaw credit for communicating on his readiness to be subbed in, even if his freshman jitters sometimes got the best of him.
“Aidan Shaw was able to sub himself back in when he was told to be ready,” Gates said following the Penn game. “But, like a typical freshman, he forgot to tell me he was ready.”
Shaw didn’t forget to ask to be subbed back into Sunday’s contest. He finished the night playing 18 minutes with seven points, four rebounds and a block. He helped force a shot clock violation with just more than 10 minutes left in the first half, and in garbage time in the second half he threw down a high-flying dunk, which is quickly becoming a familiar sight for Missouri fans.
Between the 15- and five-minute marks in the first half, Gates made 12 substitutions. Six Tigers were in double digits for minutes in the opening period, and by the end of the game, nine MU players finished with over 10 minutes.
The Tigers’ depth allowed them to continue their relentless defensive pressure. Missouri forced a Lindenwood turnover with less than two minutes remaining in the first half, which led to two points on Gomillion free throws. The Tigers forced nine turnovers in the opening period.
In the second half, Missouri returned to its starting lineup for less than two minutes before Sean East II came in at point guard for Nick Honor. Isiaih Mosley and Gomillion subbed in shortly after, and before the 16-minute mark, the Tigers had an almost entirely new group on the floor — with Brown the only remaining starter — when Shaw subbed in for D’Moi Hodge. That group ran the floor quickly for aMosley layup.
“Biggest thing was focus,” Honor said. “Coach (Dickey) Nutt always tells us that’s gonna be our biggest thing for winning the games, so we just did that, got the right treatment, and that seemed to be working.”
The Tigers continued to push the pace on both ends. After a missed 3 by Lindenwood later in the half, Honor grabbed the ball and raced down the floor to find Hodge. Missouri then forced another miss, and Hodge found himself in a two-on-one with Gomillion before converting a layup for a quick four points to stretch Missouri’s lead.
“Moments like this will hopefully prepare us when those days come when we’re playing three straight days,” Gates said. “That happens in tournament season, but also an NCAA tournament, playing two games in three days. We’ve got to find out who we are in those moments, who we are in preparation without practicing. We have a veteran group, and I thought they did some remarkable things.”
Missouri finished the game with 15 fast-break points and 24 bench points to help seal a convincing win against the Lions. The Tigers’ depth allowed them to play at the same pace despite the quick turnaround between games and helped them overcome a drop-off in shooting from 3-point range. Despite shooting just 29.6% from 3, Missouri trailed for only 1:17 and secured its largest margin of victory this season in the middle of a congested portion of its schedule.
The Tigers were able to manufacture such a big lead that Gates was able to empty his bench in the closing stages. It contributed to the biggest twist of the game, when Ben Sternberg hit his first shot for Missouri — a buzzer-beating 3 from just beyond half court.
The 3 meant Missouri won by 29 points instead of 26, and the Tigers, who were favored by 28, according to ESPN, covered the spread. As Sternberg’s teammates mobbed him under the basket, a few dismayed Lindenwood fans sank to the floor in dismay, as they not only suffered a loss with their team, but potentially a second loss in their bank accounts.
MU continues noncon play against SIUE
As Lindenwood hopes to not wind up with an appearance on Scott Van Pelt’s “Bad Beats” segment on SportsCenter, the Tigers will lean on their preparation and depth once again, as they have another quick turnaround with a game against SIUE at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.
This is the third opponent from the Ohio Valley Conference the Tigers face this season. SIUE started its season with a win over Harris-Stowe before falling 81-76 at Purdue Fort Wayne.
While Missouri has rebuilt through the transfer portal, the Cougars added a talented transfer of their own in sophomore Damarco Minor. Minor spent his freshman season with the NJCAA’s South Suburban College (Illinois), where he went 33-0 and was named the NJCAA Division II National Player of the Year. So far with the Cougars, Minor leads the team in scoring with 16 points per game.
While SIUE’s early results don’t jump off the page, Gates will have to quickly debrief after Lindenwood and prepare Missouri for its third game in five days. As several Power Five teams have already learned this season — see No. 22 Tennessee’s loss to Colorado — no opponent can be underestimated, especially as Missouri continues to build toward more difficult tests.
The game can be seen on SEC Network+.