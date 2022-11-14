Missouri guard Tre Gomillion, right, defends Lindenwood guard Kevin Caldwell Jr. (copy)

Missouri guard Tre Gomillion, right, defends Lindenwood guard Kevin Caldwell Jr. on Sunday at Mizzou Arena.

 Kate Cassady/Missourian

Just more than two minutes into the first half of Missouri men’s basketball’s win over Lindenwood on Sunday, Tre Gomillion subbed into the game for starting guard DeAndre Gholston, who returned two minutes later for fellow starter Noah Carter.

It was one of many rotations the Tigers made, which proved crucial in their second game in less than 48 hours.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you