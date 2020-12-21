After nearly two weeks without seeing the floor, Missouri has had more than enough time to enjoy its time in the AP Top 25.
The Tigers will have a solid challenge to round out their nonconference schedule and prove that they deserve their No. 14 overall ranking when they host Bradley on Tuesday evening.
The Braves have gotten off to a 6-2 start, with one of their losses coming at the hands of an impressive Xavier team by a single point.
“Good team, talented team,” coach Cuonzo Martin said about Bradley. “(Brian) Wardle’s done a great job building that program. I think they’ve won the conference two years in a row, at least the conference tournament. Physical, tough, play hard. Good guard play, good interior play. It’s a good basketball team, no question, and that’s one of the main reasons we wanted to play them.”
Bradley may be a mid-major, but it is no pushover team. While Missouri can very well cruise to a win, there is one major problem it will have to deal with — an individual who fits the mold of a player Missouri tends to struggle against.
The Tigers’ frontcourt will have to come face to face with senior forward Elijah Childs, a 2017 graduate of the Kansas City area’s Lee’s Summit West High School. Though it may not have occurred to Missouri’s staff to go after Childs at the time given the recruiting class it pulled in that year, he is yet another state product that the program didn’t land.
The former three-star prospect has carved out a good career at Bradley, averaging 14.8 points and 8.6 rebounds last season. Childs has marched to a similar beat this season, averaging 14.6 points and 7.4 boards through the team’s first eight games. But what makes the 6-foot-8 forward lethal, especially against a team like Missouri, is his skill set.
Childs can play both high and low as a versatile forward. He is mobile and strong and doesn’t depend on dwelling around the rim. Childs puts up a number of jump shots and is even shooting 50% on the year from deep (though only on 1.3 attempts per game). Bradley starts him at the 4 spot, but they can get production out of him down low and let him demonstrate his footwork in the post if necessary.
Childs’ versatility also translates to the other side of the ball. His size and mobility allow him to defend virtually any frontcourt player and even pick up guards at times. He’s strong around the rim, with 1.8 blocks per game. Childs is an aggressor with just enough finesse. The mold he assumes as a player has given Missouri fits the past few seasons and as recently as last month.
Oregon’s Eugene Omoruyi — a 6-6 versatile player that can score both outside and inside as well as defend either forward spot or a guard if necessary — posed big problems for Missouri in their matchup earlier this year, as he poured in 31 points.
Omoruyi might attempt a couple more 3s per game than Childs, but Childs boasts better size than Omoruyi and still can get his shots off, especially in the midrange area.
Childs won’t just pose offensive problems. On defense, he’ll be able to switch on both Kobe Brown and Jeremiah Tilmon and even pick up some of Missouri’s off-guards in between. Facing such versatility has been a problem for the Tigers.
If Childs has his way Tuesday evening, he’ll simply open another page to that book ... and raise questions on how the Tigers may fare against a similar player closer to March. If Missouri contains or even shuts Childs down, it will be impressive and further this team’s case as one of the best in the Southeastern Conference this season.