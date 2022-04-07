Missouri men's basketball officially announced the hiring of Florida State assistant Charlton Young as its first assistant coach under Dennis Gates on Friday. The news first came out Thursday and was first reported by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
Gates and Young have a long history together. Young recruited Gates out of high school while Young was an assistant at Northeastern and the paired worked together under Leonard Hamilton at FSU.
“What he gives us here at Mizzou aligns with our program’s core values and championship vision," Gates said in a news release. "Coach Young is an exceptional offensive strategist and defensive guru. He is the real deal. While at Florida State, I saw his ability to connect with the campus community and student-athletes on a first-hand basis. He is a great teacher of the game and his passion of developing talent is well documented."
Young is on a reported three-year deal worth $1.8 million, taking about two-thirds of the annual salary Gates was given for assistants.
Young had assistant jobs at Auburn, Jacksonville, Northeastern and Chattanooga before joining Leonard Hamilton’s staff at Florida State. He was a head coach at Georgia Southern for four years before joining the Seminoles. While at Georgia Southern, he was nominated for the Ben Jobe Award, which is given to the top minority head coach in the country.
He was named the No. 1 high-major minority assistant coach in the country by Minority Coaches Association in 2021.
"(The administration's) belief in Coach Gates and his ability to create a winning culture at the University of Missouri is one of the main reasons I am so excited about becoming part of this family," Young said in the release. "The opportunity to align with the administration and work alongside Coach Gates to make Missouri an annual NCAA Championship contender is very exciting."
Young has made a name in recruiting. At Florida State, he was a major part of the Seminiles' efforts on that front. He played a major role in landing several key recruits for FSU, including Patrick Williams, Devin Vassell, Malik Beasley, Terance Mann and several others. He recruited four of the seven FSU players who were selected in the NBA Draft.
Before he returned to Georgia Southern to pursue a degree in broadcasting, Young played professionally in France. He was inducted in the school’s athletic hall of fame in 2008.
Carolyn Jones-Young, Young’s wife, was a standout player at Auburn and played in the WNBA. She led Auburn to two Final Fours and played for the 1992 U.S. Olympic team that won the bronze medal at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.
The pair have four children — Ariel, Audia, Isaiah and Nehemiah. Ariel is a junior member of the North Carolina women’s basketball team.