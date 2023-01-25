In January of his first season with the team, Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates has already led the Tigers past their win total from last season.

Missouri (15-5, 4-4 SEC) won just 12 games in 2021-22 but has found itself in the AP Top 25 Poll multiple times this campaign and earned statement victories over Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas. Gates has revitalized the Tigers with a host of new players, who, along with returning star Kobe Brown, have bought into their coach's vision.

  Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

