Missouri men’s basketball has signed Florida State assistant Charlton "C.Y." Young to a three-year contract worth in excess of $1.8 million to join coach Dennis Gates’ staff as associate head coach, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Thursday.
Gates spent eight seasons as an assistant at Florida State before departing for Cleveland State. Gates and Young worked together with the Seminoles under Leonard Hamilton.
If the reported salary is correct, Young's salary takes up nearly two-thirds of the annual salary Gates was given for his assistants.
Young had assistant stints at Auburn, Jacksonville, Northeastern and Chattanooga before joining Leonard Hamilton’s staff at Florida State. He was a head coach at Georgia Southern for four years before joining the Seminoles.
Young is Gates’ first hire to his coaching staff. Accoding to a memorandum of understanding, Gates has an assistant pool of $915,000 a year. Gates has brought in two transfers — Mohamed Diarra and DeAndre Gholston — and on Wednesday got the recommitment of four-star recruit Aidan Shaw.
The Tigers have been linked to more than 25 players in the transfer portal since Gates was hired.
Young recruited Gates out of high school to Northeastern before Gates decided to go to California. Young was highly touted at Florida State for his recruiting, as he was a major figure in the Seminoles landing Patrick Williams, Devin Vassell, Malik Beasley, Terance Mann and several other high-profile recruits.
Young recruited four of FSU's seven players to be selected in the NBA Draft.
Before he returned to Georgia Southern to pursue a degree in broadcasting, Young played professionally in France. He was inducted in the school's athletic hall of fame in 2008.
Carolyn Jones-Young, Young's wife, was a standout player at Auburn and played in the WNBA. She led Auburn to two Final Fours and played for the 1992 U.S. Olympic team that won the bronze medal at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.
The pair have four children — Ariel, Audia, Isaiah and Nehemiah. Ariel is a junior member of the North Carolina women's basketball team.