Missouri men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin stepped into the media room in Mizzou Arena without his typical morning coffee, opting for the provided bottle of Dasani water instead. He was pleased with his team's 78-68 opening night win over Central Michigan, knowing that he'll get two more pieces returning for Monday's game against Kansas City.
DaJuan Gordon, Kaleb Brown and Trevon Brazile missed the season opener. Brazile and Brown missed because of non-COVID medical issues, while Gordon was out per the NCAA.
Brown and Gordon are expected to be with the team Monday, while there is still no timeline available for Brazile's return.
"We're excited about getting those guys in the fold," Martin said.
Gordon was suspended by the NCAA for one game for participating in an unsanctioned summer league pro-am. Martin said a coach from another program alerted the Missouri staff so they could tell him the event was unsanctioned. Martin said Gordon was unaware that the event was unsanctioned and stopped playing when he found out.
Gordon played in one event that was sanctioned by the NCAA before taking part in the other event, which was not. Martin said he would have started if he was available.
"There was no money, no exchange, anything like that," Martin said. ... "It wasn't like some mischief under the table. ... I wouldn't even consider it making a mistake, I would put that on me just because, again, we didn't know."
Kaleb, brother of junior forward Kobe Brown, is expected to make his collegiate debut against the Roos.
"Oh man, it's gonna be crazy — definitely a dream come true, especially if we get in at the same time," Kobe said. "I don't know how to explain it, honestly."
Kansas City comes to Columbia as the final act of a three-game road trip before its first home game against Kansas Christian on Wednesday. The Roos are 0-1, falling 71-56 to Minnesota on opening night and face Iowa on Friday before traveling to mid-Missouri.
The Tigers are 3-1 all-time against Kansas City but infamously lost the last meeting 69-61 in Columbia in 2014.
"We just have to get out and play the way we play," Martin said. "You have to, in some ways, make them uncomfortable and do what we do, just really try to impose your will because they have a certain style."
Martin also spoke about the two 2022 recruits who signed this week — Christian Jones and Aidan Shaw — as well as walk-on commit Jackson Francois.
Jones, a three-star recruit from East St. Louis, can "make plays," Martin said, and get end to end quickly. Martin said that Shaw is already at an elite level of athleticism on the defensive end, and he works the same way current Tiger Javon Pickett did in high school.
"You gotta catch Aidan early in the morning, you gotta catch him late at night just to have a conversation," Martin said. "He's always working out all the time, and when guys work at that level, most cases, it works out for them."
Francois, the son of athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois, is more of an unknown. Martin credited him for having a good work rate and is "getting treated like everybody else on this team."
"More than anything, he understands what he's getting himself into," Martin said. "I think that's important. When you walk in on a program, there's a chance that I might not ever play, but I have to have the same amount of impact on and off the court as I do as my fellow teammates."
But before Martin left the room, the focus returned to his current team and Kansas City on Monday. He particularly noted Virginia as a program to look at as one that keeps a certain style and keeping the play that was in what becomes "a chess match," he said.
"I think one thing that makes Virginia great ... is the mental piece of not getting anxious when the shot clock goes down," Martin said. "All the sudden it goes from 25, 14, 8, you still have to be sound defensively and not break down.
"That's when teams like (Kansas City) beat you, when you allow those mental lapses to take place."