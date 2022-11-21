Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates took four familiar faces with him to Columbia from Cleveland State, and guard D'Moi Hodge has been the best of the bunch thus far.
On Monday, Hodge was named SEC player of the week after stellar performances against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Mississippi Valley State.
Hodge scored a season-high 30 points and also had seven rebounds, four steals and three assists against SIUE last Tuesday, helping Missouri to a 105-80 win. He followed that up with 18 points, two assists, four rebounds, six steals and a block in an 83-62 win over the Delta Devils on Sunday.
MVSU's Terry Collins scored 22 points in the first half against the Tigers, but Hodge and company held him to five points after halftime.
Following the SIUE game, Gates said Hodge was a player he could see play in the NBA because of his his skills on the defensive side of the ball and his ability to catch and shoot. His ability to score is elevated by playing fast in transition to get easy layups, and his quick release allows him to get jumpers up before they become too contested.
Hodge led Cleveland State in scoring last season, and although his 30-point game with MU remains impressive, it still fell 16 points short of his career high. He dropped 46 points on 65.2% shooting from the field and 66.7% from 3-point range in a win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Dec. 20, 2020.
Gates said that he could see Hodge's potential even before he set foot in a college gym and credits their relationship to Hodge's dedication to join him at Cleveland State and Missouri.
"When we recruited him, I was at Florida State, and I said, 'This dude is really good, and he will be able to play for us at Florida State,'" Gates said after the SIUE game. "That's when I offered him his first scholarship, and our relationship allowed us and allowed him to still believe in me while other high majors were recruiting him, and it was an easy decision."
Hodge and the Tigers next face Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.