Hodge shoots a 3 vs. Mississippi State (copy)

Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge, right, shoots a 3-pointer over Mississippi State forward Tyler Stevenson on Feb. 21 at Mizzou Arena. Hodge will compete in the 3-point portion of the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships on March 30 in Houston.

 Adam Runge/Missourian

Missouri guard D’Moi Hodge will participate in the men’s 3-point championship at the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships. Hodge and seven other players will participate in the event March 30 at the Bayou Music Center in Houston. It will air at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 2.

Hodge moved from Cleveland State to Missouri with coach Dennis Gates and became one of MU’s most impactful players in his lone season in Columbia, averaging the second-most points per game on the roster.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you