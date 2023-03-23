Missouri guard D’Moi Hodge will participate in the men’s 3-point championship at the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships. Hodge and seven other players will participate in the event March 30 at the Bayou Music Center in Houston. It will air at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 2.
Hodge moved from Cleveland State to Missouri with coach Dennis Gates and became one of MU’s most impactful players in his lone season in Columbia, averaging the second-most points per game on the roster.
His 2.86 3-pointers per game ranked No. 32 in the nation.
Hodge knocked down 100 3-pointers during the 2022-23 season. He became the fourth Tiger in men’s program history to score 100 or more triples in a season, joining Kareem Rush, Kassius Robertson and Clarence Gilbert, who did it twice. Hodge is the first MU player to compete in the 3-point championship since Marcus Denmon in 2012. Denmon made 99 3s in the 2011-12 season. .
Hodge's 40% 3-point percentage ranked second behind Kobe Brown’s 46%. He scored four or more 3-pointers 15 times during the season. His best performances came at Georgia and Mississippi, where he went 6-for-11 behind the arc in each game.
One of MU’s better defenders, Hodge broke Lynn Hardy’s 36-year single-season steals record by recording 91 of his own. His 135 rebounds ranked third on MU’s roster this season.
The complete roster for the event in Houston has yet to be fully released.