Missouri men’s basketball’s season ended Saturday at the hands of the NCAA Tournament’s Cinderella after a stinging 78-63 loss to the South Region’s No. 15 seed Princeton.
The defeat may look grim in the eyes of both MU coach Dennis Gates, who set sky-high expectations for the Tigers in his first season, and fans who remember the last time Missouri played a No. 15 seed.
But as Missouri’s 2022-23 season comes to a close, the Tigers have several positives — and some questions — heading into the offseason.
Departing quartet
Missouri’s experienced roster will require some overhaul this offseason. The Tigers finished the 2022-23 campaign with four players running out of eligibility: D’Moi Hodge, DeAndre Gholston, Tre Gomillion and Ben Sternberg.
Hodge and Gholston certainly leave MU with holes to fill next season. Hodge was the Tigers’ second-leading scorer and saved some of his best performances for the postseason, including a pair of 20-plus-point performances against Tennessee and Alabama in the SEC Tournament and a 23-point game against Utah State in the Round of 64.
A pair of Gholston buzzer-beaters helped MU stun both UCF and Tennessee in the regular season. His 10.9 points per game was the third-best on the team as he made a big impact both as a starter and off the bench.
Gomillion struggled with injuries toward the end of the season but carved out an impactful role as a solid defender off the bench when he was healthy. Sternberg’s energy on the bench helped a team with so many newcomers gel quickly.
With Hodge, Gomillion and Sternberg departing, MU will lose three of the four players Gates brought with him from Cleveland State. He will have the challenge next season of bringing players who will have to learn his system and style from scratch, replacing those who have developed in it for several seasons.
The newcomers
Replacing MU’s departing players’ production won’t be a small feat, but Gates has already begun reloading his roster for the Tigers’ next campaign.
MU already has three four-star commitments — Anthony Robinson II, Trent Pierce and Jordan Butler — in the Class of 2023, according to Rivals’ ratings.
The Tigers also added Curt Lewis, the No. 3 Junior College recruit in the nation according to jucorecruiting.com, from John A. Logan College. MU guard Sean East II and assistant coach Kyle Smithpeters both joined the Tigers from John A. Logan last season.
East was part of a roster largely rebuilt in the transfer portal by Gates. As the portal remains more active than ever, Gates’ approach, as well as the development of Missouri’s three commits, will dictate how well it can build off its tournament run.
The Kobe question
Kobe Brown has undoubtedly earned a place amongst Missouri’s all-time greats. In four years with the Tigers, he’s improved tremendously, helped take the team to two NCAA Tournaments and this past season received praise across the SEC for his efforts on and off the court.
After earning Scholar Athlete of the Year honors and being named first-team All-SEC, Brown has a decision to make. He has another year of eligibility remaining and can return to Gates’ side for the 2023-24 campaign.
Brown can begin a new chapter of his basketball career in the pros. He will likely go through the pre-draft process and can receive feedback from NBA teams without hiring an agent, allowing him to keep his eligibility.
That feedback could dictate if Brown spends one more season in Columbia, which many MU fans called for during Missouri’s Senior Day game. However, if he likes his chances in the pros, MU will have big shoes to fill from a player who won’t be forgotten by fans for his contributions over the past four seasons.