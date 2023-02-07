Trailing South Carolina 32-29 with 4:39 to play in the first half, Kobe Brown lobbed a pass to four-star freshman Aidan Shaw, who completed the connection with a one-handed dunk to bring Missouri within one point and snapping a two-plus minute scoring drought.
Over a minute later, Shaw gave Sean East II an assist by knocking down a triple and giving the Tigers (18-6, 6-5 SEC) the lead back for the first time since the 5:45 mark. But Shaw wasn’t the only freshman making an impact for his team Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.
Missouri escaped South Carolina with a 83-74 victory. While the Gamecocks aren’t the most intimidating opponent on the Tigers’ schedule, they still possess exciting young talent that can battle any SEC opponent and stayed within single-digits with under six minutes to play.
Gregory “GG” Jackson II, the same player that gave South Carolina (8-16, 1-10) the lead toward the end of the first half, tied the game back up at 34 as he knocked down a 3-pointer.
Both wearing No. 23, Shaw and Jackson were two of three freshmen to touch the floor, and both made notable contributions off the bench.
Shaw didn’t even make an appearance in the Tigers’ 63-52 defeat at Mississippi State on Saturday, one in which the Tigers scored a season-low in points. Shaw also did not register a single bucket in victories over Iowa State and LSU.
Jackson, on the other hand, has been the heart and soul of a South Carolina team that has struggled to find its footing under first-year coach Lamont Paris.
The 6-foot-9, five-star freshman came into Mizzou Arena leading the Gamecocks with 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
Like Shaw, Jackson didn’t provide much help for South Carolina in its previous matchup, scoring nine points in a narrow defeat against Arkansas after scoring totals of 30, 20, 18 and 15 against Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi State’s nationally ranked defense.
Jackson came into the game with 13:56 to play in the first half and sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 17 on his first offensive possession. He followed it up with a defensive rebound and later drilled another 3 just under the six-minute mark. Jackson finished with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting — including 3 of 6 from deep — and two rebounds.
Shaw played fewer minutes than Jackson, albeit on an experienced Missouri roster that features six 1,000 point scorers.
While seeing limited action, Shaw made the most of his opportunities. In nine minutes, Shaw went 2-for-3 from the field for five points and pulled down a rebound, with the majority of his work coming in the Tigers’ run to reclaim the lead before halftime. Shaw checked in again with under 15 minutes to play in the second half, and while the stat sheet may not show it, he was hustling for rebounds and his effort was never in question.
Both Shaw and Jackson have bright futures with the trajectory that they are on, but they are in two different situations, with Jackson being the leader of a struggling South Carolina team and Shaw contributing on a deep Missouri roster. Nevertheless, Tuesday’s matchup shined a light on how talented the SEC is and how each team has bright and upcoming stars no matter their record.