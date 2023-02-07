Trailing South Carolina 32-29 with 4:39 to play in the first half, Kobe Brown lobbed a pass to freshman Aidan Shaw, who completed the connection with a one-handed dunk to bring Missouri within one point and snap a scoring drought.
More than a minute later, Shaw assisted Sean East II on a 3-pointer that gave the Tigers the lead back. But Shaw wasn’t the only freshman making an impact for his team Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.
Missouri escaped with an 83-74 victory over the Gamecocks, who possess exciting young talent that can make things tough on any Southeastern Conference opponent.
Gregory “GG” Jackson II, the same player that gave South Carolina the lead late in the first half, tied the game at 34 with a 3-pointer.
Both wearing No. 23, Shaw and Jackson were two of three freshmen to touch the floor, and both made notable contributions off the bench.
Shaw didn’t make an appearance in the Tigers’ 63-52 defeat at Mississippi State on Saturday, one in which the Tigers had a season low in points. Shaw also did not register a single bucket in victories over Iowa State and LSU.
Jackson, on the other hand, has been the heart and soul of a South Carolina team that has struggled to find its footing under first-year coach Lamont Paris.
The 6-foot-9, five-star freshman came into Mizzou Arena leading the Gamecocks with 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
Like Shaw, Jackson didn’t provide much help for South Carolina in its previous matchup, scoring nine points in a narrow defeat to Arkansas after scoring totals of 30, 20, 18 and 15 against Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi State, respectively.
Jackson came into the game with 13:56 to play in the first half and promptly sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 17. He followed it up with a defensive rebound and later drilled another 3 just under the six-minute mark. Jackson finished with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting — including 3 of 6 from deep — and grabbed two rebounds.
Shaw played fewer minutes than Jackson, albeit on an experienced Missouri roster that features six 1,000-point scorers.
Shaw made the most of his opportunities. In nine minutes, the four-star freshman went 2-for-3 from the field for five points and pulled down a rebound — the majority of his work coming in the Tigers' run late in the first half.
Both Shaw and Jackson have bright futures with the trajectory that they are on, but they are in two different situations — with Jackson being the leader of a struggling South Carolina team and Shaw contributing on a deep Missouri roster.
Nevertheless, Tuesday’s matchup shined a light on how talented the SEC is and how each team has bright, up-and-coming stars, no matter their record.