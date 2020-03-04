In its hunt for a first-round bye in next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament, Missouri’s destiny changed from being controlled by wins to fate in a span of 40 minutes.
The Tigers’ SEC road woes continued as they lost 75-67 to Ole Miss on Wednesday night, sinking Missouri back to the bottom four of the SEC standings.
The Tigers are now 1-9 away from Columbia in league play.
Usual suspects in Tigers’ losses plagued them — untimely offensive lulls, foul trouble (23 total) and 3-point shooting struggles (23.5%) — but for all their mistakes, Missouri produced a valiant second-half effort that nearly secured it a victory in Oxford.
Down as many as 15 points thanks to a 49-point first half scoring surge by the Rebels — a half in which Blake Hinson alone had 19 points — Missouri rallied back to tie the game 55-55 after a 16-2 run over the end of the first half and beginning of the second.
But the Tigers never fully completed the comeback. Hinson was shut out in scoring for the final 20 minutes, but Ole Miss’ usual playmaker, All-SEC senior guard Breein Tyree, scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half to keep Missouri trailing.
The Rebels went on a 12-6 run after the score equalized, and though the Tigers cut the lead to as little as two points after that, they never got it back to even.
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin credited Tyree and took exception with some officiating calls made against his team, saying the Tigers “battled” in the second half but that he also wanted referees to “allow the game to be played on the floor.”
“I have to be careful when I speak ... but man, some of those calls didn’t go our way,” Martin said in a postgame radio interview with KTGR. “But it’s part of the game. You’ve got to fight it and keep moving forward. (Tyree) stepped up to do what he needed to do. He was poised and he made the plays you need to make.”
Guard Xavier Pinson extended his streak of scoring at least 15 points to six games with a team-high 16 points, while forward Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. played his strongest game since returning from a foot injury with 12 points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes.
Martin praised Tilmon’s performance Wednesday. As Missouri’s season enters its final games, Tilmon’s presence will only grow stronger, Martin said.
“When you’re talking about a guy that’s been out for so long, and not being able to get up and down the floor in game situations, it’s not easy,” Martin said. “I expect him to continue to make progress as games go. He’s too big and physical for those guys to guard him down there.”
The Rebels’ first 20 minutes was what did the Tigers in. Ole Miss shot 53.8% from the field and 55.6% from beyond the 3-point line to open the game. Ole Miss did a better job of diversifying its offensive attack, with four Rebels reaching double figures in scoring in comparison to Missouri’s two.
Not only does the loss drop the Tigers (14-16, 6-11) to 11th place in the SEC standings, but thanks to Arkansas’ win in Fayetteville over LSU on Wednesday, they now need games to go their way to avoid their worst-case tourney scenario.
No longer able to clinch the No. 10 seed and a skip to Thursday at the SEC Tournament solely by winning out, Missouri now must both beat Alabama in Columbia and hope the Razorbacks lose at Texas A&M on Saturday to finish above the first-round bye cutoff line.
The Tigers and Crimson Tide will tussle at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on senior day for Missouri’s lone senior, forward Reed Nikko. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.