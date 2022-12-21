Illinois' Coleman Hawkins attempts a shot over Ronnie DeGray III (copy)

Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins attempts a shot over Ronnie DeGray III on Dec. 22, 2021, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

 Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian

Braggin' Rights, the annual matchup between Missouri and Illinois, has no shortage of new players who are set to make their first appearance in the storied rivalry when the Tigers take on the No. 16 Fighting Illini on Thursday in St. Louis.

"This game has stood the test of time and anything that's really good for the fans today, I'm a big fan of, and obviously this game is in a great city, great basketball city, one that's just accepted both our universities, and it's been a great game for a long time," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

