Braggin' Rights, the annual matchup between Missouri and Illinois, has no shortage of new players who are set to make their first appearance in the storied rivalry when the Tigers take on the No. 16 Fighting Illini on Thursday in St. Louis.
"This game has stood the test of time and anything that's really good for the fans today, I'm a big fan of, and obviously this game is in a great city, great basketball city, one that's just accepted both our universities, and it's been a great game for a long time," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.
Both the Tigers, who lost last season's matchup 88-63, and the Illini have added a number of newcomers to their squads. Many have made an impact so far in 2022 and will now have the chance to leave their mark on one of the most historic and bitter rivalries in college basketball.
Illinois' current leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. joined this season from Texas Tech, and compared the matchup to another rivalry he knows well.
"To me, this game seems like the game (between) Texas and Texas Tech, and I know what comes with that," Shannon said. "So if (this is) the same thing, then this is going to be a crazy atmosphere and a great game."
In addition to Shannon, Illinois brought in two transfers from Baylor — Dain Dainja and Matthew Mayer — along with seven freshman to make up its 2022-23 squad. Though they lack past Braggin' Rights experience, the Illini have already stepped up in big neutral site games. Illinois has wins over a ranked UCLA team in Las Vegas and a then-No. 2 Texas side in New York City.
While Missouri does not have the marquee wins on its resume so far this season that Illinois has, MU coach Dennis Gates said the Tigers' matchup against Kansas — another intense rivalry against a strong ranked opponent — is a game that can prepare the Tigers for Friday's matchup.
"Ultimately you understand the ramifications of a game like this, but also the environment," Gates said. "We were able to play in a great environment at our place against Kansas, and now you have this environment, two great environments in the last three games, and then we had a neutral site game as well."
Missouri's newcomers echoed Shannon's expectations for the game's atmosphere, as well as Gates' words about Kansas being a helpful test ahead of Friday's matchup. D'Moi Hodge and DeAndre Gholston both said that the Tigers who have experienced the rivalry in recent seasons, told them they should expect a ruckus on game-day, and gave advice on how to deal with that environment on the court.
"They said it's going to be louder than the Kansas game we had recently. So they said to us 'embrace the moment and have fun, don't blink and just keep doing what we're doing,'" Hodge said.
While so many players from both squads await their first taste of the rivalry, members of the Missouri and Illinois coaching staffs have played in this historic matchup, and can help give context on the rivalry and the intensity of playing in a Braggin' Rights game.
Underwood is joined on the sideline by Chester Frazier, who played for Illinois from 2005-09, facing Missouri twice in his Illini career. While Gates is experiencing his first Braggin' Rights game on the sidelines, he will be joined by assistant Phil Pressey, who scored in double figures on two occasions against Illinois.
In total, just eight players from the 2021 Braggin Rights matchup will be on the floor during Friday's game. With varying roles for their respective sides, and newcomers expected to step up in a unique atmosphere, those who do can make their first Braggin' Rights experience a memorable one for themselves, and the fans who have known this rivalry for decades.
"It's gonna be electric, it's gonna be half the arena orange, and the other half black and gold," Gates said. "And it's gonna be a game of runs, it's gonna sometimes feel like you're on an away court, sometimes it's gonna feel like you're at home, and we just gotta do our job and focus and dial-in and grow."