Through Missouri men's basketball's 33 games in the 2022-23 season, nobody on the Tigers' 15-man roster has been on the court more than point guard Nick Honor. The 5-foot-10 graduate student from Orlando, Florida, is one of two Tigers to start every game, and he is averaging 29.7 minutes per contest.
Off the court, Honor answers people with "yes, sir" and is is currently getting his masters in sports management and a secondary degree in positive coaching. On the court he barks out orders. Honor brings what a coach loves in one of the most important positions in basketball — a coach's mentality.
“Nick Honor is a coach on the floor. He’s very important to what we do. He’s very important to our team. He’s very important to me,” MU coach Dennis Gates said. “I think he gives us a sort of disposition that's needed. He has experience. He is a young man that thinks the game, and he’s a coach’s son.”
Nick's father, Al Honor, a retired Air Force officer, has been coaching basketball for roughly 15 years. He’s currently in his 13th season as the girls basketball head coach at Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Florida. At the helm, the Highlanders have won five state titles. Al was named the 2021 Naismith Girls Basketball Coach of the Year. Nick has been a part of Al's coaching journey from the very beginning.
“Nick has been with me along the way. He sees how it works,” Al said. “He understands the importance of leadership. I think he’s gonna be a fine coach one day, and I really look forward to it. I think those around him see it, and they know his IQ for the game.”
As a coach, Al understands the importance of having a point guard with a high IQ level and a coach's mindset. It's something that he values very highly and feels that his son truly possesses.
“Oh my God, it’s huge. It’s something that every team needs (and) every coach needs," Al said. "Just someone that's steady, mentally tough and just solid, and every team needs that. It’s so important for a coach to know someone is there that can carry forward for what he needs to carry forward ... I think Nick prides himself on that."
Nick confirms the fact that after his playing days are over, he wants to follow his father's footsteps and join the coaching ranks.
He was inspired by watching his father develop girls and get them where they want to be in life.
“I can’t even put a word on it. I’m just thankful to have him in my life. He’s helped me become a man and taught me pretty much everything every step of the way,” Nick said. “I can’t thank him enough for what he’s done, and I’m always trying to make him and my mom as proud as possible.”
Nick's journey started as a hard working kid on the basketball court. While he may be short in stature for a college basketball player, that never stopped him from pursuing his big goals.
He was named the 5A Player of the Year at Lake Highland in 2018 and scored 2,000 points during his high-school career. Nick also participated in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit during his high school days.
“Nick never realized he was a small guy until he got to high school and started playing on the EYBL circuit. Nick has always been a hard working kid,” Al said. “He’s always really challenged himself to be really good, and if I had to say one thing (about him), it would be 'hard work and mental toughness.' He’s always had that, he’s always displayed it, and he’s always worked hard at it.”
A three-star prospect, Honor graduated Lake Highland with offers from Fordham, James Madison, American, Boston University and Dayton before committing to the Rams.
With Fordham, Nick averaged 15.3 points per game and was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Freshman Team.
But then adversity hit the Honor family.
During one of Al’s games in the state regional semifinal, Nick's mother, Carlene Honor, suffered a heart attack that required extensive work, keeping her in the hospital for almost a month.
Wanting to be closer to her at home, Nick left Fordham. He wanted to go to UCF, but the Knights didn’t want him. His next, and final, choice was Clemson, which recruited Nick out of high school and was only a 50-minute flight from home in Orlando.
It was a tough moment in Nick's life, but he was able to persevere through the situation.
“I’ve definitely adapted to change," Nick said. "I’ve been to a lot of different places. I’ve seen a lot of different people. So, I will say just adapt to change, and just continue to be myself no matter who I’m around and not letting negative things influence me outside."
His mother recovered, and she is currently a kindergarten teacher and continues to cheer her son on his journey.
After three years in Clemson, South Carolina, Honor hopped in the transfer portal after the 2021-22 season, leading him to Missouri.
"(MU's coaching staff) hit me up in the portal, and everything they told me leading up to my recruitment was true," Nick said. "So, just building a relationship with them and having that fine family environment brought me here."
A low-key scorer, an outstanding leader and facilitator
Four Tigers have taken more shots than Honor — D'Moi Hodge, Kobe Brown, DeAndre Gholston and Noah Carter.
"We laugh all the time because he's a very capable scorer," Al said. "But with this team, he feels like he has a lot of scorers around him, so he doesn't shoot much. He feels like they need his leadership, so that's what he does."
Nicks leadership, along with the other four main shooters, has had a positive impact on the younger players such as freshman forward Aidan Shaw who's been a sponge in soaking up all he can from the veteran players.
Honor leads MU with 98 assists and a 90% free-throw percentage. His 3-point shooting ability has been an underrated part of his game for the Tigers during the 2022-23 season.
Honor ranks third behind Brown and Hodge in 3-point percentage, if you exclude Ben Sternberg's one attempt and make. Only Hodge has knocked down more made 3-point shots.
"I want him to be more selfish," Gates said. "I think he's too unselfish."
But those selfish moments have flashed this season, often helping propel the Tigers to victory.
He knocked down five 3-pointers against UCF and Georgia, tallying 17 points in each game.
With the clock ticking down in overtime against Mississippi State, Honor drilled a 3-pointer over 6-foot-11 Tolu Smith near the left wing to lift MU to a thrilling 66-64 victory.
Then, 17 days later against Tennessee in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, the Tigers found themselves in a 69-all tie with less than two minutes to play. That's when Honor, again near the left wing, buried a deep 3-pointer to put the Tigers ahead for good and send Missouri to the SEC Tournament semifinals for the first time in program history.
It's a shot he loves to take.
“I just got to take what the defense gives me,” Honor said after MU’s victory over Tennessee.
But Honor's effect extends beyond the court and to the younger players on the roster, including freshman forward Aidan Shaw.
Nick doesn't have a preferred dream coaching job destination, but he would like to be in a situation where he's happy and wins championships.
But as of now, the main focus is using his skillset, IQ and leadership to contribute to the Tigers as the team's starting point guard. MU enters the 2023 NCAA Tournament in survive and advance mode. A win guarantees a continued season, but getting past Utah State is the first step.
Honor and the team is just soaking in the moment together.
“My message would be to enjoy the moment. Enjoy day by day, second to second, minute by minute and just realize, at the end of the day, it's just basketball," Nick said. "I know we have a lot of things going on outside.”