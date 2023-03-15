Through Missouri men's basketball's 33 games in the 2022-23 season, nobody on the Tigers' 15-man roster has been on the court more than point guard Nick Honor. The 5-foot-10 graduate student from Orlando, Florida, is one of two Tigers to start every game, and he is averaging 29.7 minutes per contest.

Off the court, Honor answers people with "yes, sir" and is is currently getting his masters in sports management and a secondary degree in positive coaching. On the court he barks out orders. Honor brings what a coach loves in one of the most important positions in basketball — a coach's mentality.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you