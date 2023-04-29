Missouri men's basketball won't have to ponder the question of who will handle point guard duties this upcoming season. A little after 7 p.m. Saturday, Nick Honor announced via his Instagram and Twitter pages that he will be returning to MU for his final season of collegiate basketball. He posted a picture of himself on both accounts with a quote on the photo saying, "I'M BACK."
The 5-foot-10 guard transferred to Missouri for the 2022-23 season after spending three seasons at Clemson and one at Fordham.
Described by Tigers coach Dennis Gates as a coach on the court, no one on MU's roster played more minutes than Honor's 1,048. He averaged 7.9 points per game and led the team in assists and free-throw percentage while finishing second behind D'Moi Hodge in steals and made 3-pointers.
Honor was key in the Tigers' 66-64 overtime victory against Mississippi State on Feb. 21, where he buried a 3-pointer in the closing seconds. He knocked down five 3s against both UCF and Georgia. In the SEC Tournament against Tennessee, his 3-pointer gave the Tigers the lead for good with less than two minutes to play.
Along with Noah Carter, Honor is the second Tigers senior with eligibility remaining to announce his return to the team for another year. Kobe Brown declared for the NBA Draft with the option to return, while Isiaih Mosley and Sean East II both have yet to make their decisions.