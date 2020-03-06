Even as his 6-foot-10 frame towers above most , Reed Nikko's quiet nature dominates his persona.
Missouri men's basketball's lone senior this year, Nikko plays his final home game in a Tigers uniform Saturday against Alabama in both teams' regular-season finale. Missouri (14-16, 6-11 Southeastern Conference) would probably be in a much more dire spot than it is now without Nikko filling in for the injured Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. at center for most of the season, but you'll never hear the Minnesotan take the credit.
Self-described as quiet and reserved, Nikko has always been quick to thank teammates for his quality plays and take the blame for his bad ones. But at this point in his career, as road roommate Kobe Brown told him before he spoke to media Friday morning at Mizzou Arena, Nikko's earned the right to gloat a little bit.
With 19 starts this year compared to two in his previous three seasons combined, who would blame him?
"I'm not always comfortable with this much attention, this much spotlight," Nikko said. "Kobe even just told me before I came in here to do this, he's like, 'Hey, man. It's OK, you can be conceited for one day. You kind of earned it.' To have this much fan support as I feel like I have right now ... it's a really special moment."
Nikko hasn't suddenly morphed into an All-SEC forward or NBA Draft prospect, but in replacement of the Missouri big man that does have that lofty potential in Tilmon, Nikko has made great strides in his final year. In SEC play, he is averaging career highs in points (7.2), rebounds (4.5), field goal percentage (63.4%) and free throw percentage (76.7%).
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin remarked Friday that as Nikko adjusted to consistent starters minutes early in the SEC schedule, bumps in the road came about. But once Nikko got used to the extra load demanded of him, his comfort and confidence grew.
Ever since Missouri's 72-69 win against Georgia on Jan. 28, when Nikko scored a then-career-high 13 points and had a game-sealing block on Bulldogs NBA prospect guard Anthony Edwards, Nikko has been on the finest stretch of his collegiate career. Including the Georgia performance, he's scored in double figures four times in his last 11 games — compared to just doing that twice in his previous 110.
"I think it was a case (for him) of ... 'I know I have the ability to play the game, but at what level can I be good?'" Martin said of Nikko's growth. "This year more than ever, I think he was still the same guy until Jeremiah went down ... and now you're seeing a different basketball player. His approach of what it means to be a good teammate, the coach of a program in the locker room, talking on the floor with younger guys ... he's always displayed that."
Meanwhile, as Missouri must win to have any chance at avoiding Wednesday play in next week's SEC Tournament, Alabama (16-14, 8-9 SEC) must win to regain the hope of a longshot NCAA Tournament bid.
With dynamite 3-point shooter John Petty on the bench with an elbow injury, the Crimson Tide shockingly lost 87-79 Tuesday to league bottom-dweller Vanderbilt for just the second SEC win of Commodores' season.
That opened the door for the Tigers to potentially rise as high to the No. 9 seed in the SEC Tournament if they were to win both of their final regular season games, but a 75-67 loss to Ole Miss in Oxford nixed those hopes. Now, Missouri must take a much more complicated route to a first-round bye that involves multiple SEC teams' results to go its way, none of which matter if the Tigers can't beat Alabama on senior day.
Per Sports Illustrated, Petty is slated to return to the Tide's lineup Saturday. He torched Missouri for a game-high 20 points in Alabama's 88-74 win in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 18, following stride in Bama's tendency to chuck up many 3-pointers. Per KenPom, 48.8% of the Tide's total shots from the field are from beyond the arc, the eighth-highest rate of any team nationally.
"They'll obviously spread you out," Martin said of Alabama. "(Kira) Lewis has done a tremendous job, really growing throughout the season. He's so fast, gets to the rim, he's making three balls ... he makes them go. Then Herb Jones, he's a fighter. (Alex) Reese always poses problems for you as a five because he picks and pops and puts you in tough situations."