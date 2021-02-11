After suffering its worst loss of the season Wednesday, Missouri men’s basketball (13-4, 6-4 Southeastern Conference) will have a quick turnaround against a familiar opponent. The No. 10 Tigers host Arkansas at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
This will be the second time the teams have faced off this season, with Missouri winning the first matchup 81-68 on Jan. 2.
“Last time we played them, they were coming off a loss and this time it’s the same thing,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “We have to understand what (we’re) walking into.”
In the first matchup, Jeremiah Tilmon scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. This performance kicked off Tilmon’s monster January, where he averaged 19.6 points, 9 rebounds and shot 70.5%.
The Tigers also lived at the free-throw line. Missouri took 39 free throws and made 28, both season highs.
Xavier Pinson especially benefited from the increased opportunities at the charity stripe, going 12-of-15 from the line. The 12 makes tied a career-high for Pinson, matching his total from last season against Arkansas. Tilmon made seven free throws, which is tied for a season high.
The most notable difference between this matchup and Saturday’s is the Razorbacks’ Justin Smith and his absence. Smith missed four games — including the Jan. 2 matchup with Missouri — due to an ankle injury, which he underwent surgery for Jan. 1.
The Razorbacks lost three of those four games by an average of 11.3 points. Arkansas is 14-2 this season when Smith plays.
Smith impacts the game in multiple ways. He leads Arkansas (15-5, 7-4 SEC) in rebounds per game (6.5).
Offensively, Smith is a high flyer with the ability to space the floor and knock down the occasional 3.
“We’re a different team,” Musselman said. “We had to play small ball because of Justin not being available. I thought, for that stretch there, we were really discombobulated … we weren’t a very good rebounding team without him.”
Smith has been more efficient since returning from injury. In the nine games before his injury, Smith shot 44.7% from the field. In the seven games since his return he is shooting 54%. A factor in this is Smith not relying on 3-pointers. Smith has taken 16 3-pointers this season, but 13 of them came before his injury.
With Smith back, the Razorbacks have an embarrassment of riches on offense. Arkansas leads the SEC in points per game with 82.7, which is 12th best nationally. Freshman guard Moses Moody plays a big part in the Razorbacks success on offense. Moody is an elite shooter who is lethal either spotting up or coming off screens. Moody, a projected lottery pick in this year’s draft, leads the Razorbacks in scoring (16.3).
Moody isn’t much of a playmaker, averaging 1.6 assists, with three being his career high. Instead, Arkansas relies on Jalen Tate to orchestrate the offense. He is usually the Razorback hitting Moody as he comes off screens. Tate, brother of Houston Rocket Jae’Sean Tate, is third in the SEC in assists per game (4.4).
Center Connor Vanover roams the paint for Arkansas. The 7-foot-3 big man averages two blocks, which is third in the SEC. Despite his size, Vanover isn’t as overpowering on the offensive end, but his ability to stretch the floor gives Moody and teammates more space to operate.
The Razorbacks have all the makings of an NCAA Tournament team but are still in search of their signature win. According to KenPom, Arkansas’ highest-ranked win came over Ole Miss, who is ranked 51st. Its five losses this season — Missouri, Tennessee, LSU, Alabama and Oklahoma State — are all ranked 40th or higher.
It’s been a different story for Missouri. While the Razorbacks have consistently taken care of business against underwhelming opponents, the Tigers haven’t. Three of Missouri’s four losses this season have come on the road against unranked opponents, the latest being Wednesday against Ole Miss.
The Tigers looked stagnant, lacking energy for much of the game. The Rebels jumped ahead late in the first half and never looked back, winning 80-59. Offensively, Ole Miss got to any spot it wanted on the court. Missouri’s offense wasn’t bad, but allowing 80 points trumps anything the Tigers did well.
“I thought they had too much comfort and rhythm in their shooting more than anything,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “I didn’t think they were under duress in a lot of cases.”
Missouri looks to avoid losing its second straight game, something it hasn’t done all season. Two things that Missouri will likely need to sure up are its free throw shooting and rebounding.
The Tigers shot a season-worst 33.3% (5-of-15) from the charity stripe against the Rebels. The five makes were a season low. Missouri is at its best when it gets to the line. The Tigers’ 22.8 free throw attempts per game are tied with LSU for first in the SEC. Missouri’s ability to get to the line against the Razorbacks in the previous matchup is a positive and could help the Tigers get back into the win column.
As for rebounding, Missouri didn’t do much of it Wednesday, posting a season-low 15 boards. The Tigers picked the wrong time to struggle with rebounding, with Arkansas being elite on the glass. The Razorbacks 40.9 rebounds per game is the best in the SEC, ranking 12th nationally. Arkansas is more of a gang rebounding team rather than just one player hauling in boards. Eight Razorbacks average three or more boards, while Missouri has five players with as much.
Despite this, the Tigers shockingly dominated the boards in the first matchup, grabbing a season-high 46 rebounds, while Arkansas had 32 rebounds. Whichever team wins the battle of the boards bodes well in coming out on top.
“I think, for us on how we’re going to play is how the rebounds look,” Dru Smith said.