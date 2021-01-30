Facing its second straight loss and playing in its fourth SEC/Big 12 Challenge, No. 12 Missouri men's basketball needed a late run as it trailed TCU by 11 with just over three minutes remaining.
The Tigers relied on the 3-point shot, something they've struggled with all season. Xavier Pinson hit three 3-pointers in the final three minutes — including one that tied the game with three seconds to play in regulation — and scored seven of his career-high 36 points in overtime of Missouri's 102-98 win.
“I got to make the shot,” Pinson said of his game-tying 3. “That’s really it. If I get a shot, I got to make it. That’s all that was going through my head.”
In overtime, Missouri was aggressive attacking the rim, getting to the free-throw line 11 times, making six. The Tigers outscored the Horned Frogs 13-9 in OT. The 102 points are the most Missouri (11-3, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) has scored since 2012.
After scoring just seven points Tuesday, Pinson erupted for a career-high eight 3-pointers. Twenty-six of his points came in the second half and overtime. Pinson’s 36 points are the most by a Tiger since 2006, when Thomas Gardner scored 40 against Kansas. His eight 3-pointers were most since Torrence Watson notched the same number against Chicago State in 2019.
“If I got space or I got my feet set or whatever, it’s going up,” Pinson said. “I had the Kobe (Bryant shoes) on. It’s just the 'Mamba' mentality, I feel like.”
Center Jeremiah Tilmon opened the game on a tear, scoring 13 of Missouri's first 17 points. Tilmon started the game a perfect 8-for-8 from the field. He finished with a career-high 33 points on 13-of-16 shooting.
“I saw a lot of toughness,” forward Kobe Brown said of Tilmon’s play. “He saw he had a mismatch and he took advantage of it the whole night. We tried to get him the ball as much as we could. Even when they tried to throw cheap shots or double team him, he still kept his composure and did what he does best.”
Tilmon contributed in more ways than just scoring. He had 11 rebounds, five of which were on the offensive glass. With three blocks on Saturday, Tilmon moved into sole possession of eighth on Missouri's career blocks list with 98.
“I just go out there and play hard and let the game come to me,” Tilmon said. “My main focus out there is to go get 10-plus rebounds. Me playing hard and running the floor and just doing the stuff we do at practice, it’s all paying off in the game.”
Brown was Missouri’s unsung hero, notching a career-high 13 rebounds. Brown had five offensive rebounds, two of them among the biggest plays in the game.
Down three points with under 10 seconds remaining, Brown grabbed an offensive rebound after Tilmon missed a tip-in try of an errant Dru Smith 3-pointer. Brown kicked it out to Pinson for the game-tying three.
“I knew we needed a 3, so when (Tilmon) missed the tip-in, I got the ball and I was looking around to find someone and I heard (Xavier) calling me so I turned around and gave him the ball and he knocked it down,” Brown said. “It’s a big-time play.”
Then, with the Tigers leading by three in OT, Brown notched a steal, got fouled and, after missing both of his free throws, got an offensive rebound of his second attempt. That led to Dru Smith hitting the game-clinching free throw.
“I said to the guys my MVP would be Kobe Brown,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “Just the way he was relentless on the glass, getting deflections, defending, rebounding…I’m really happy for him.”
Martin made his first change to the starting lineup this season. Missouri went with Javon Pickett to start the game in place of Mark Smith. Mark Smith has struggled in conference play, shooting 32.7% in the previous seven games. Meanwhile, Pickett has been the Tigers' most reliable bench player this season and had a 13-point performance against Auburn on Tuesday.
Pickett played well in his first start of the season. He scored 11 points, shot 5 of 11 from the floor, had two turnovers in 34 minutes and played strong defense.
Mark Smith's struggles continued as he only made one field goal, but it was a big one. He contributed to Missouri's late rally with a 3-pointer off a down screen with 1:46 to play in regulation, cutting TCU's lead to 84-81.
“I’m not big on changing lineups,” Martin said. “We need (Mark) to breathe and relax and hopefully regroup. He’ll be back there hopefully soon, and Javon, whether he’s off the bench or starting, Javon just wants to win.”
Despite a quick turnaround after playing Thursday night, TCU (9-7, 2-5 Big 12) got off to a hot start and continued to shoot well as the game went on. TCU only scored 19 points in the first half against the Jayhawks. The Horned Frogs exceeded that mark against Missouri with 7:56 remaining in the first half. TCU finished the half on a 17-7 run, taking a 43-38 lead into halftime.
TCU's Mike Miles led the Horned Frogs with 28 points. Miles went 12 for 20 from the field, chipping in five assists. Miles couldn’t be stopped in the second half, dropping 18 points in the final 20 minutes of regulation. However, he was a nonfactor in OT, going 0-for-2 in the final five minutes. Despite the loss, the Horned Frogs shot 54.9% from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc.
“We have to better with our on-ball defense,” Martin said. “We’ll get back to the drawing board and try to tighten the screws up with our 1-on-1 defense.”
Though TCU played well offensively, Missouri was better statistically. The Tigers shot 57.4%. Missouri hit 11 3-pointers and dished out 19 assists, both season-highs.
The Horned Frogs led most of the second half and took a 12-point lead, their largest of the game, with 4:40 to play in regulation. The Tigers didn’t fold, clawing their way back into the win column.
“The ability to adjust is what I feel like this group has gotten better at,” Pinson said. “Staying focused towards the end of the games. Like coach said it’s one possession at a time.”
The win brings Missouri to 2-2 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge with its other win coming against West Virginia in 2012.
Missouri's next scheduled game is Tuesday against Kentucky. The Wildcats are on a 48-hour pause on team activities as they undergo contact tracing after a positive COVID-19 test within the program, and their scheduled game against Texas on Saturday was canceled. Missouri and Kentucky are slated to play at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Mizzou Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.