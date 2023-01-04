FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas had momentum throughout the second half against Missouri and used it to beat the Tigers 74-68 on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena.

With the No. 20 Tigers leading 34-27 at halftime, the No. 13 Razorbacks proceeded to go on a 10-4 run, electrifying the home crowd.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

