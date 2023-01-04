FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas had momentum throughout the second half against Missouri and used it to beat the Tigers 74-68 on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena.
With the No. 20 Tigers leading 34-27 at halftime, the No. 13 Razorbacks proceeded to go on a 10-4 run, electrifying the home crowd.
Missouri reclaimed a five-point advantage, but the Razorbacks then went on a 9-0 run, taking a 46-42 lead that the Tigers would never recover from. Ricky Council IV scored 25 to lead the Razorbacks.
“Credit Arkansas. Once they took that lead, we were playing uphill,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “We missed eight straight shots, and I don’t think we were able to execute how we needed to execute.”
Kobe Brown got into early foul trouble, forcing Gates to make a substitution with Sean East II. The move proved to be a positive one for the Tigers (12-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference).
East promptly splashed a 3-pointer to give Missouri a 10-5 lead. In a sequence of fortunate events for the Tigers, Noah Carter blocked Council in the paint, leading to a fast break in which the Razorbacks fouled D’Moi Hodge. He and fellow guard Nick Honor combined to make four straight free throws and push MU’s lead to nine.
After Council scored his first bucket to cut Arkansas’ deficit to six, East responded with back-to-back floaters to extend the lead to double digits.
Missouri’s zone in the first half proved to be effective, as Arkansas’ Anthony Black did not score in the period. Freshman Aidan Shaw had just two points in the game, but he did come down with four crucial rebounds.
“For 13 minutes, he did a good job,” Gates said. “I thought his activity level was good. I thought length served him well, but ultimately, I thought he gave us his very best, and that’s all I asked from our guys.”
Between Hodge and Carter, the Tigers kept the Razorbacks at bay offensively.
Arkansas (12-2, 1-1) cracked double figures on the scoreboard with a little less than nine minutes left in the first half. Missouri led by as many as 17 in the opening period.
“I thought we executed offensively, and not just from a standpoint of making shots,” Gates said. “We were able to draw fouls and get to the free-throw line.”
Brown checked back in at the 4:08 mark of the first half, collecting a key offensive rebound and finding Honor for a 3-pointer that made it 32-19 Tigers.
Joseph Pinon’s 3-pointer with 32 seconds left before intermission turned out to be a preview of the final 20 minutes.
Council scored 21 points in the second half, and the Razorbacks shot 61.5% from the field compared to 43.8% for Missouri. The Tigers also shot 57% from the free-throw line, while Arkansas shot 85% from the charity stripe.
“We’re a better free-throw-shooting team than we displayed,” Gates said. “When we have D’Moi Hodge get on the line and miss two free throws in the first half, that’s unacceptable. We had the right guys at the line, but we didn’t execute.”
The Razorbacks led by as many as 10 in the second half, but Missouri didn’t go away. Honor split a pair of free throws to cut the Tigers’ deficit to 69-66, and East made a layup with 20 seconds left to make it 71-68 Razorbacks. Council hit three of four free throws in the waning seconds to preserve the victory.
“I’m really proud of our guys. We competed well,” Honor said. “We believe that this is the beginning. It was a loss, but it was definitely a lesson, and we’ll continue to get better, look at our mistakes and move on.”
East led Missouri with 13 points, while Honor and Brown added 12 and 11, respectively.
The Tigers will return home to face Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Commodores are coming off an 84-79 overtime win over South Carolina on Tuesday.