Missouri men’s basketball was trapped in a nightmare.
After leading No. 10 Alabama by as many as 22 points, the Tigers found themselves fighting to fend off the Crimson Tide toward the end, who with a late-game surge had cut the lead to just one point.
After Mark Smith missed a 1-and-1 opportunity, a massive block from Mitchell Smith with four seconds remaining and a pair of free throws from Xavier Pinson allowed the No. 18-ranked Tigers to exhale and hold off the Tide for a 68-65 win.
“I’m not gonna lie to you, it felt good,” Mitchell Smith said about his block. “You always dream about stuff like that, like you would be more excited. But I mean, that’s just another play to help my team win.”
Before Mitchell Smith was called upon, it’d been all Dru and Mark Smith. Dru Smith came out of the gate unconscious. He opened the game with nine points in four minutes, shooting 4-for-5 from the field, and was as assertive as ever on both ends.
It allowed Missouri (13-3, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) to break open an early, comfortable lead. By the 11:55 mark, the Tigers led by 10, and the cushion felt bigger given their early success. MU forced Alabama (15-5, 10-1) into seven turnovers in the opening eight minutes while only committing one.
Suddenly, Alabama's defense — the nation’s third-best — was being outplayed and outhustled. Mark Smith lit a fire under his group, snagging four steals in the half. He made the right plays and gave his team all the momentum. His fastbreak dunk with 8:48 until half — putting the Tigers up 16 — was the exclamation point on the run that Alabama spent most of the game trying to battle back from.
“I thought he played a good game,” coach Cuonzo Martin said of Mark Smith. “He had five steals. I thought he was aggressive. … Today, you saw it on defense. Driving the ball, shooting his 3, getting steals, being physical. That’s the Mark Smith we know.”
By the half, Missouri led 44-28. The feeling of triumph was in the air, as fans felt the Tigers would be coasting to a comfortable upset. They couldn’t have been more wrong.
Dru Smith continued to have his way, extending Missouri’s lead to 22, its largest of the day, at the 13:05 mark of the second half. But from that point, it was mostly downhill for the Tigers. The Tide turned things around and began playing the defense that their league play had portended entering Saturday’s game.
Alabama delivered blow after blow and beat Missouri to every spot for nearly 12 minutes en route to a 29-8 run that had it down one with 1:11 to play. The dynamic was reversed, and the Tide were suffocating the Tigers. MU didn’t make a field goal after Mitchell Smith's jumper with 6:13 to play.
“I think we were a little stagnant,” Dru Smith said. “We weren’t really getting good looks there in the second half. We weren’t running as much in transition … We were kinda settling. Getting a lot of shots late in the shot clock that were still contested.”
But Mitchell Smith, the redshirt senior big man, saved the Tigers from total collapse. His block of Alabama's Herb Jones kept the Tide from making a go-ahead bucket, while Pinson’s subsequent rebound and foul shots sealed the deal. As valiant an effort as Nate Oats and the Tide put forth, the Tigers miraculously escaped.
“We’ve been here before,” Dru Smith said. “We’ve been in close games. We’ve played a lot of close games this year. So, I think we’re confident as a team. We understand how to get stops down the stretch and we were able to pull it out.”
The meltdown was far too similar to the upset loss Missouri saw at Mississippi State earlier in the season. Only this time, Missouri found itself in the win column against a top-10 team. In a battle of the first and second seeds in the Southeastern Conference, the Tigers emerged with yet another big win.
“Just the maturity of a team to stay locked in,” Martin said of his team’s growth since its loss at Mississippi State. “What makes me proud more than anything, obviously those were huge free throws by (Pinson), but I wasn’t shocked at all. What makes me proud is to get those stops, those last couple possessions. To settle down, buckle down and get stops, and we did that.”
It marked the third time Missouri has knocked off a top-10 team this season — the first time it’s done so since the 2011-12. Despite almost reliving a familiar nightmare, the Tigers lived to fight another day.
Missouri plays next against Ole Miss at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Oxford, Miss.