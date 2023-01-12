Southeastern Conference road games haven’t been too kind to Missouri men’s basketball. Since joining the SEC, the Tigers are 18-72 on the road in conference play, including an 0-2 start this season against SEC foes in opposition gyms. On Saturday, the No. 20 ranked Tigers travel to face Florida (9-7, 2-2 SEC) at the Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Florida.
The game will tip off at 2:30 p.m on SEC Network.
Missouri (13-3, 2-2) will look to avoid its first losing streak of the 2022-23 season. In the Tigers’ last outing Wednesday, MU shot 35.6% from the field and got into foul trouble in an 82-64 loss to Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.
Florida saw a polar opposite result from the Tigers in its previous game. Following a 82-75 victory over Georgia on Jan. 7, the Gators handed LSU its third loss of the season with a 67-56 win.
Colin Castleton led the way for the Gators with 19 points against LSU. He made just three field goals, but shot 12-for-15 from the free-throw line. The 6-foot-11 senior forward has been the heart and soul for the Gators, averaging 14.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.1 blocks per game. With Castleton, Florida is second-best shot blocking team in the SEC averaging 6.1 blocks per game, just behind Auburn’s 6.3 per game.
Kowacie Reeves, a 6-6 guard, ranks just behind Castleton in points per game with 10.2, and was the second-leading scorer against LSU with 11 points off the bench. Will Richard, Trey Bonham and Kyle Lofton are all key contributors for Florida, each averaging over nine points per game, while Alex Fudge ranks second on the team in rebounding with 5.2 boards per game.
Florida is experiencing an up-and-down season under 37-year-old coach Todd Golden, who is in his first season at the helm in Gainesville after spending three years with San Francisco, leading the Dons to a 57-36 record. Prior to the Gators’ two-game winning streak, they lost three straight to Oklahoma, Auburn and Texas A&M and lost to Florida Atlantic earlier this season.
Despite some early season struggles for the Gators, Missouri still faces a tough matchup in Gainesville, as the Tigers are 1-4 on the road against Florida all-time.
Mu coach Dennis Gates’ team will hope the Tigers can bounce back in a similar fashion as they did after their first two losses of the season.
Missouri has rebounded after falling to to Kansas and Arkansas, with victories in their next games over UCF and Vanderbilt, respectively. In those wins, the Tigers shot an average of 46.1% from the field, including 45.2% from behind the arc.
While Missouri scored just 64 points against Texas A&M, it is still a team that can get hot at any moment. After trailing by 21 points at one point in the first half, the Tigers cut the Aggies’ lead to just four in the second half, and are still the highest-scoring team in the SEC.
A win on the road Saturday would rejuvenate momentum for the Tigers before they return home for games against Arkansas and Alabama next week. The Tigers currently sit sixth in the SEC with a 2-2 record but have yet to play four of the five teams ahead of them. For Missouri and its résumé, every game is going to be a grind and no win will come easy.