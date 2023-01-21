A slow end to the first half and a rough start to the final 20 minutes doomed Missouri in its 85-64 loss to No. 4 Alabama who MU coach Dennis Gates refers to as the No. 1 team in the country. 

Behind five consecutive points from Jahvon Quinerly and a Noah Clowney buzzer-beating jumper, the Crimson Tide (17-2, 7-0 SEC) ended the first half on a 7-0 run to take a 38-28 lead into the locker room. The Tigers missed three shots and the front end of a one-and-one during that timespan.

  Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism

