A slow end to the first half and a rough start to the final 20 minutes doomed Missouri in its 85-64 loss to No. 4 Alabama, who MU coach Dennis Gates referred to last week as the No. 1 team in the country.
Behind five consecutive points from Jahvon Quinerly and a Noah Clowney buzzer-beating jumper, the Crimson Tide ended the first half on a 7-0 run to take a 38-28 lead into the locker room. The Tigers missed three shots and the front end of a 1-and-1 during that timespan.
“To be able to defeat that team (Alabama), you can’t give them these energy buckets, whether it’s 3-pointers and free throws,” Gates said.
Momentum favored the visiting team at the start of the second half.
The Crimson Tide started with a 6-0 run, and Missouri missed its first five shots before Isiaih Mosley ended the scoring drought nearly three minutes into the half.
“The tendency of Alabama is this: They go on a run at the end of the first and the beginning of the second (half),” Gates said. “That is consistently how they have played, and we didn’t mitigate it at all.”
Behind Mosley, the Tigers were able to keep pace with Alabama early in front of a sold-out Mizzou Arena.
Trailing 9-2, the Tigers got a boost from Mosley. The Rock Bridge alum collected his first points on a driving layup. On the Tigers’ next offensive trip, a Mosley jumper cut the Tide’s lead to three points. One minute later, Mosley’s third 2 made it a one-point contest.
Following two DeAndre Gholston free throws, Mosley lobbed an alley-oop reverse dunk to Aidan Shaw, giving Missouri its first lead of the night at 14-13.
Gates had planned to start Shaw following a good week of practice. He made his first start while a familiar face in forward Kobe Brown was a late scratch because of an ankle injury.
“I was just being cautious with Kobe Brown,” Gates said. The team observed Brown in warmups before making the decision.
Shaw, the Blue Valley product, appeared with D’Moi Hodge, Nick Honor, Tre Gomillion and Noah Carter to start the game and forced a jump ball on the opening possession. Despite recording just two points, Shaw finished as one of two Tigers with a positive plus-minus. He finished plus-12.
“I’m proud of the fact that he’s in a process, and he embraces the process,” Gates said. “We saw him practice in a different light, and it’s part of the process, a part of his journey.”
Mosley knocked down another jumper to give the Tigers their largest lead at 16-13. Mosley led the Tigers with eight first-half points and four rebounds, as well as an assist and a block.
“Just off the rip, I think Isiaih can help us score the ball,” Honor said. “He knows how to get a bucket whenever he wants, and you can see him getting comfortable each and every day.”
Even without Brown, Missouri (14-5, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) showed that it could keep up with Alabama in the first half as the two teams traded blows. Seven of 10 available Tigers scored in the first half, including seven points from Gholston and four from Gomillion.
Mark Sears and Brandon Miller led the way for Alabama (17-2, 7-0) in the first half.
The Crimson Tide’s 3-point shooting came alive in the second half as they knocked down four of their first 10 shots from deep.
The second half became a game of runs, with Alabama pushing its lead to as many as 21 points. Missouri didn’t go away quietly, though, as Mosley and Sean East II led a brief surge that cut the Tigers’ deficit to 13.
Rylan Griffen quickly ended the Tigers’ momentum with the Crimson Tide’s fifth 3-pointer of the half. Made free throws from Clowney pushed the lead back to 18 with under eight minutes to play. Clowney led the Crimson Tide with 17 points. Joining him in double figures was Miller (15), Sears (14) and Quinerly (13).
Mosley finished with a game-high 19 points, while Mohamed Diarra added eight points and 12 rebounds. Diarra didn’t start — Carter did — but Gates was impressed with the junior college transfer’s performance.
“I didn’t want to put Mo in that position yet. I thought he’s finally getting a rhythm, and I didn’t want to disrupt the rhythm that he’s established,” Gates said. “So, for him to come out and have 12 rebounds, I thought that was a highlight. I thought that was wonderful to see.”
Missouri travels to face a struggling Ole Miss squad at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Oxford, Mississippi.