The SEC released the preseason coaches All-SEC first and second teams Tuesday.
The players named to the first team are Alabama's Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly, Arkansas' JD Notae, Auburn's Allen Flanigan, Florida's Colin Castleton, Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler, LSU's Darius Days, Mississippi State's Iverson Molinar, Tennessee's John Fulkerson and Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr.
No Missouri players were included on either team.
Former Missouri guard Xavier Pinson, who transferred to LSU after the NCAA Tournament loss to Oklahoma, was named to the second team. Pinson and LSU host Missouri at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.