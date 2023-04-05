Noah Carter — who started in 20 games for Missouri men's basketball during the 2022-23 season — announced that he will return to the Tigers for his final season of eligibility Wednesday night.
The Twitter account for the Antlers — Missouri's student fan group — speculated that the 6-foot-6 forward from Dubuque, Iowa, would come back for the 2023-24 season, citing Carter as their source.
Two hours later, Carter quote tweeted the Antlers saying: "Per sources can confirm this is true! Let's run it back Mizzou. Can't wait for one last go around!".
Carter averaged 9.6 points to go along with four rebounds per game, which ranked second on the team. He scored a season-high 28 points on Nov. 11 against Penn while tallying 20 points in a thrilling overtime victory at Wichita State.
Over the Tigers' final eight games, Carter scored over double digits seven times. He scored 10 points while tying a season high with six rebounds in MU's NCAA Tournament win over Utah State. In the Tigers season-ending loss to Princeton, he recorded 14 points, four rebounds and a block.
Carter is the first senior with remaining eligibility to return for Missouri, while Kobe Brown, Isiaih Mosley, Nick Honor and Sean East II have yet to make a decision. Prior to coming to MU, Carter spent three seasons at Northern Iowa.