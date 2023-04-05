Noah Carter greets the crowd following an overtime win on Tuesday, Feb. 21, (copy)

Noah Carter greets the crowd following an overtime win  Feb. 21 at Mizzou Arena. Carter announced that he will return to Missouri for one final season Wednesday night.

 Adam Runge/Missourian

Noah Carter — who started in 20 games for Missouri men's basketball during the 2022-23 season — announced that he will return to the Tigers for his final season of eligibility Wednesday night. 

The Twitter account for the Antlers — Missouri's student fan group — speculated that the 6-foot-6 forward from Dubuque, Iowa, would come back for the 2023-24 season, citing Carter as their source.

